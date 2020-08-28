The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

e know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.
We Are The Witnesses: Stories From Protesters In Belarus Of Police Torture And Abuse
Since the brutal crackdown began against protests disputing the results of the Belarusian presidential election on August 9, which are widely seen as falsified, many have come forward to tell horrific tales of torture and abuse at the hands of the country's security forces.
RFE/RL's Belarus Service collected the testimonies of people who say they were victims of state-sanctioned violence on the streets and in the jails. By RFE/RL's Belarus Service
Targeted Arrests And Intimidation -- A New, Slow-Moving Crackdown In Belarus
'No Work Is Worth Being Silent': Belarusian Athletes Increasingly Turning Against Lukashenka
How Belarusian State TV Faked Coverage Of An Opposition Rally
What Happened Inside The Besieged Belarusian Church
Meet The 73-Year-Old Great-Grandmother Defying Lukashenka In Belarus
Nina Bahinskaya cuts a frail but resolute figure amid the crowds protesting the presidential election results in Belarus that are widely seen as rigged. She's been a regular feature at various demonstrations since 1988, and despite unprecedented police brutality against protesters, has been seen telling off security forces on the streets of Minsk. By By Ray Furlong, RFE/RL's Belarus Service, and Current Time
The Rise Of Mullah Yaqoob, The Taliban's New Military Chief
The eldest son of the Taliban's late founder has emerged from his father's shadow to become a key figure in the militant fundamentalist group. By Frud Bezhan
Iran's #MeToo Moment: Women's Tweets Highlight Alleged Sexual Abuse, Rape By Prominent Figures
Iran is having a #metoo moment on Twitter with many women breaking years of silence and telling others about alleged sexual abuse and rape while exposing their abusers, some of whom are prominent figures. By Golnaz Esfandiari
The Faces Of Russia's Civil War
Seldom-seen photographs from a Russian archive capture the reality of the war that was raging across Russia 100 years ago. By Amos Chapple