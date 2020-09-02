Dozens More Belarusians, Including Journalists, Face Charges Over Protest Rallies

MINSK -- Anti-government demonstrations continued in Belarus on September 2, a day after more than 120 people were detained for taking part in unsanctioned rallies against longtime authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka.

A total of 128 people were held across Belarus the previous day amid a crackdown on a weekslong protest movement, the Interior Ministry said on September 2.

In Minsk, a total of 95 people, including more than 30 students, are accused of legal violations for attending unauthorized protests the previous day, the ministry said, adding that 39 of them will remain in custody until courts hear their cases.

Meanwhile, several dozen journalists gathered outside a police station in the capital in support for six of their colleagues from Belarusian news outlets who were detained while covering the protest.

Elsewhere, more than 100 students of the Minsk State Linguistics University formed a human chain to protest the detentions of students and professors. At least eight participants were detained, according to the Vyasna human rights center.

The authorities raided the Minsk office of software company PandaDoc and detained its director in a move the company's chief executive said was politically motivated.

PandaDoc CEO Mikita Mikado, who has launched an initiative to help law enforcement officers who will leave the service, said that the homes of employees had also been searched.

Hundreds of thousands of citizens have taken to the streets across Belarus to protest the "rigged" results of an August 9 presidential election that gave Lukashenka a sixth term in office.

The protesters are calling on the 66-year-old leader to step down, release all political prisoners, and hold free and fair elections.

Much of Europe, as well as the United States and other countries, have rejected the election results and criticized Lukashenka's crackdown on protesters and opposition members both before and after the vote.

Amid growing Western pressure, Lukashenka has vowed to cement ties with neighboring Russia.

During a visit to Moscow on September 2, Belarusian Foreign Minister Uladzimer Makey thanked Russia for supporting the Belarusian government in the face of what he described as protests orchestrated from abroad.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticized "destructive" Western criticism of the Belarusian authorities and made an unsubstantiated claim that "some 200 extremists trained on Ukrainian territory are now in the Republic of Belarus."

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is set to visit Belarus on September 3.

The next day in Moscow, Belarusian Defense Minister Major General Viktar Khrenin is to attend meetings of the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, dpa, AFP, and Interfax