Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Belarus

Pompeo: U.S. Demands End To Violence In Belarus, Consults With Allies On Sanctions

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (file photo)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States is demanding an immediate end to the violent crackdown by Belarus's government on opposition supporters after a disputed election on August 9 that gave longtime authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka a new six-year term.

Pompeo also said on September 2 that the United States was reviewing significant targeted sanctions on anyone involved in human rights abuses in Belarus in consultation with Washington's transatlantic partners.

Speaking at a news conference, Pompeo said U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun traveled to the region at his direction last week and stated Washington’s belief that "the people of Belarus deserve the right to choose their own leaders."

Hundreds of thousands of citizens have taken to the streets across Belarus to protest the "rigged" results that gave Lukashenka more than 80 percent of the vote.

Many countries around the world have rejected the election results and criticized Lukashenka's crackdown on protesters and opposition members both before and after the vote.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG