Russia 'Reaches Agreement' On Sputnik Vaccine With Firms From Italy, Spain, France, And Germany

The head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund says it has reached "agreements with companies from Italy, Spain, France, and Germany to launch production" of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.



Kirill Dmitriev, whose organization has funded the vaccine and is responsible for selling it globally, said the deals would allow for the supply of Sputnik to the European market "once the approval is granted" by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).



The EMA launched a rolling review of Sputnik V earlier this month, but EU member Hungary has begun using it as part of its vaccine rollout, even though it lacks approval by the European agency.



The Czech Republic and Slovakia have also ordered doses and said they would not wait for EMA approval.



According to the RDIF, Sputnik V has been registered in more than 50 countries.



Dmitriev said on March 15 that 3.5 million people in Russia had received both shots of the vaccine.

Based on reporting by AFP