Ukraine Welcomes Chinese With New Visa-Free Regime

Ukraine has introduced a temporary visa-free regime for Chinese tourists.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree lifting a visa requirement in order to "develop friendly relations between Ukraine and China, intensify bilateral cooperation in the field of tourism," his office announced on March 23.

Under the decree, Chinese citizens will be allowed to stay in Ukraine visa-free for 30 days between April 1 and September 30.

China has become Ukraine's largest trading partner since Kyiv's relations with Moscow nosedived after Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and backed separatists in the east of the country.

Ukraine is in the middle of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, with several cities including the capital, Kyiv, under lockdown.

Under new restrictions, foreigners arriving in the country must show a negative COVID-19 test.

Based on reporting by Kyiv Post and Reuters