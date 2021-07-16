All Passengers, Crew Survive As Rescue Teams Find Missing Plane In Siberia

TOMSK, Russia -- A Russian plane that went missing with 19 people on board has been found with reports that all crew and passengers survived an emergency landing.



Authorities in the Siberian region of Tomsk and officials of the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) and the regional directorate of the Emergency Ministry said the plane was found less than two hours after it went missing on July 16.



The plane's owner, the Sila airline, said all passengers and crew members survived an emergency landing near Tomsk.



Authorities in the Tomsk region said earlier in the day that two helicopters and several rescue groups were looking for the aircraft.



The regional directorate of the Emergency Ministry said that the plane went missing in the early afternoon and sent a "distress" signal before it disappeared from radar screens.



The An-28 aircraft was flying from the town of Kedrovy to the regional capital, Tomsk.

On July 6, a Russian An-26 with 28 people aboard disappeared in the Russian Far East region of Kamchatka. Debris was found around 5 kilometers from an airport on the Okhotsk Sea coast where it was supposed to land. There were no survivors.

With reporting by TASS and Interfax