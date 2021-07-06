Russian Plane Disappears With Nearly 30 People On Board

A Russian An-26 airplane with at least 28 people on board has disappeared from the radar in the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's Far East, according to local authorities.

The plane -- flying from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the town of Palana -- lost contact with air traffic control while attempting to land, media reports say.

The regional branch of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said there were 22 passengers and six crew members aboard the plane.

An investigation has been launched, and a search mission is under way involving at least two helicopters and rescue workers are on standby, authorities say.

In recent years, Russia has seen several deadly air accidents blamed on poor aircraft maintenance and lax safety standards.

The last major air accident in Russia took place in May 2019, when a Sukhoi Superjet belonging to the flag carrier airline Aeroflot crash-landed and caught fire on the runway of a Moscow airport, killing 41 people.

Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, TASS, Interfax, and AP