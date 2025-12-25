Accessibility links

Drone Strikes Ignite Fuel Tanks At Russian Black Sea Port

Dozens of firefighters were reportedly deployed to battle a blaze that spread over some 2,000 square meters in Russia's Krasnodar region. (file photo)
Multiple drones struck the Russian Black Sea port city of Temryuk in Krasnodar region overnight, igniting large fuel storage tanks and damaging industrial facilities, regional authorities and Russian media reported early on December 25.

According to the Krasnodar regional operational headquarters, two oil product reservoirs caught fire at the port following the attack.

The blaze spread over an estimated 2,000 square meters, and preliminary reports indicated no casualties. Footage published by local outlets showed flames rising from what appeared to be a refinery area near the shoreline.

Officials also reported damage to production buildings and agricultural equipment at a nearby enterprise in Nikolayevka Village in the Shcherbinovsky district.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed on December 25 to have shot down between 141 and 170 Ukrainian drones overnight, including seven over Krasnodar Krai, as well as several others over the Moscow and Bryansk regions. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said eight drones heading toward the capital were intercepted.

Ukrainian officials have not yet commented on the reported strike in Temryuk, and the claims could not be independently verified.

However, Ukrainian forces have in recent months conducted repeated long-range drone operations targeting Russian energy and transportation infrastructure.

Earlier this month, Kyiv-linked drone units hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Krasnodar Krai, and on December 9, a liquefied gas terminal in Temryuk suffered damage in an attack attributed to Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU).

Meanwhile, on the other side of the front line, Russian forces launched a massive wave of drones against Ukraine overnight.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that 131 attack drones -- including Iranian-made Shahed and domestically produced Geran variants -- were launched from Russia’s Kursk, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions, as well as from occupied Crimea and parts of Donetsk.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down or disabled 106 drones, the military said, though 22 drones hit targets at 15 locations in northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine.

No immediate casualties or damage assessments were released publicly.

