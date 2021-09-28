Report: U.S. Extradites Convicted Russian Hacker To Russia

The United States has extradited to Russia a Russian national sentenced to nine years in prison for cybercrimes, the Russian news agency RIA cited Russia's Interior Ministry as saying on September 28.



Aleksei Burkov was sentenced in June last year by a U.S. district court in Virginia for operating two websites that sold stolen, mostly U.S. payment-card numbers and mediated sales of stolen data and the hiring of people for illegal activities.



Burkov is suspected of stealing more than $20 million from U.S. consumers through his credit card fraud scheme.



Burkov was arrested in December 2015 while leaving Israel, which extradited him to the United States in November 2019.



After Burkov's extradition, Russia's Foreign Ministry accused Washington of "hunting" Russian citizens around the world.

Based on reporting by Reuters and RIA