Israel Extradites Russian Accused Of $20 Million Credit Card Fraud To U.S.

A Russian man suspected of hacking-related crimes has made his first public appearance in a U.S. federal court on November 12 since being extradited from Israel.



Aleksei Burkov, 29, was extradited overnight, his lawyer said and appeared in the Eastern Court of Virginia to face allegations that he stole more than $20 million from U.S. consumers via the sale of credit card information, identity theft, and money laundering, according to the indictment.

https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6547998-Burkov-Superseding-Indictment-FEB2016.html#document/p2



Burkov was arrested in December 2015 while leaving Israel.



Last month, Israeli Justice Minister Amir Ohana signed an extradition order to the United States for the suspect.



On November 10, the Supreme Court of Israel rejected Burkov’s appeal amid Russia's protests.



“We already have many cases of criminal and legal prosecution of our citizens in the United States. I believe that this [decision] is definitely not a step in the right direction," Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov told journalists on November 1.



He added: "Unfortunately, all that is in line with the United States’ long-term policy to extend its jurisdiction to the whole world and hold people who are allegedly involved in crimes accountable around the world.”



Burkov is at least the 12th alleged Russian hacker to have been extradited to the United States in recent years from third countries.



Russia had proposed to exchange Burkov for a U.S.- Israeli national Naama Issachar (eds: a woman), who was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison in Moscow last month for possession of marijuana.



A potential pardon for Issachar, 26, was reportedly discussed last month when Russian President Vladimir Putin called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him on this 70th birthday.



Born in New Jersey, Issachar was arrested in April after police found nine grams of cannabis in her luggage during a layover at a Moscow airport.



Issachar was flying from India to Israel when she was detained and wasn’t supposed to exit the airport in Russia.



Based on reporting by The Jerusalem Post, The Times of Israel, RIA Novosti, and TASS