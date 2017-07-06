Moscow Court Sentences Prominent Hacker To Jail

A Moscow court sentenced a prominent Russian hacker to two years in jail on July 6 for breaking into and leaking the e-mail accounts of top Russian officials.



Vladimir Anikeyev was head of the Shaltai Boltai collective -- Russian for "Humpty Dumpty" -- believed to be behind high-profile hacks, including into the Twitter account of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.



Anikeyev, who has been under arrest since 2016, was found guilty of illegally accessing computer data in collusion with a criminal group.



The trial was conducted behind closed doors. Details of the proceedings were unclear.



Anikeyev was handed the two-year sentence after striking a plea bargain and agreeing to cooperate with the authorities.



Anikeyev was arrested last November 2016, but the arrest became known only after Russian media reported that two officials of the Federal Security Service's cybercrime unit had been arrested on treason charges.



Russian media reports suggested the officials had connections to the hacker group or had tried to control it.

