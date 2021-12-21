Kosovo Ex-Mayor Among 10 Detained Corruption Suspects

PRISTINA -- Kosovo’s authorities say they have detained 10 people, including a former mayor, municipal directors, and heads of private companies, over alleged illegal construction work at a tourist resort.



Those detained are suspected of bribery and misuse of office over illegal permits issued for the construction of villas and other buildings in Brezovica, a winter tourism destination in the Balkan country’s southeast, prosecutors said on December 21.



The ex-mayor of the Shterpce/Strpce municipality, Bratislav Nikolic, was among them. He is accused of receiving up to 1 million euros ($1.13 million) in exchange for the illegal permits.



The former mayor and other suspects are also accused of receiving villas, cars, and other gifts.



Investigators said cash amounting to a total of 61,000 euros ($69,000) and eight cars worth 300,000 euros ($338,000) were seized in raids at 12 locations across Kosovo.