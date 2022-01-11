Armenia, Azerbaijan Blame Each Other For Deadly Shooting Along Border

An Azerbaijani soldier has been killed and an Armenian soldier wounded in the latest shooting along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Yerevan and Baku are blaming each other for the January 11 violence.

Armenia's Defense Ministry said Azerbaijani forces opened fire around 3:15 p.m. (1115 GMT/UTC) in the border area near Verin Shorzha in the eastern Gegharkunik Province.

It said one Armenian serviceman was wounded, and that "the enemy fire was suppressed due to retaliatory actions of the Armenian side."

"As of 5 p.m., the situation along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under full control of the Armenian armed forces," the Armenian ministry said.

Earlier, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry reported that an Azerbaijani serviceman was killed along the border with Armenia "as a result of an Armenian provocation in the direction of Azerbaijan's Kalbacar district."

It also said that "the enemy was suppressed due to corresponding actions taken by units of the Azerbaijani Army."

Baku added, "the entire responsibility for the latest tensions lies with the military-political leadership of Armenia."