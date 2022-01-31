Popular Russian Actor Leonid Kuravlyov Dies At 85

MOSCOW -- Russian actor Leonid Kuravlyov, who entertained audiences across the former Soviet Union for decades, has died at the age of 85.

Colleagues and relatives said the actor died on January 30, eight days after he had been released from a hospital after suffering from pneumonia-like symptoms.

Kuravlyov's son said his father had been admitted to hospital on January 10, before being released on January 22. He added that tests for COVID-19 performed on his father were negative.

Kuravlyov, who started his career as an actor in 1958, played a variety of different roles in almost 200 movies and television series.

Among the most prominent works that made him popular were his roles as Pavel Kolokolnikov in There Is Such A Lad (1964), Shura Balaganov in The Little Golden Calf (1968), Zhorzh Miloslavsky in Ivan Vasilyevich: Back To The Future (1973), and Afanasy Borshchov in Afonya (1975).