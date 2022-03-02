News
UN Nuclear Watchdog Consults With Ukraine, Russia On Securing Nuclear Power Plants
Ukraine's nuclear regulator has appealed to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for help in securing its nuclear power plants as Russia's invasion raises concerns for the safety of the facilities.
IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said at a special meeting of the agency in Vienna on March 2 that the UN nuclear watchdog was working with "all sides" to explore how the plants and their staffs could be supported.
"Since these consultations are ongoing, I would not be in a position to tell you right now what kind or when this assistance is going to be delivered," Grossi told a news conference, adding that it could include sending IAEA experts, but that is unlikely any time soon.
"Having access to what is basically a war zone would be extremely delicate," Grossi said at a press conference.
Grossi reported earlier that Russian forces had taken control of the nuclear power station in Zaporizhzhya, the largest of Ukraine's four nuclear plants, citing a letter sent to him from Russian diplomats.
Both Moscow and Kyiv have said that the Zaporizhzhya plant and other nuclear power stations in Ukraine are operating normally.
Concerns have been growing about the safety of Ukraine's nuclear sites since Moscow launched the attack. Grossi repeated his warning that there was a risk of a serious nuclear accident as fighting continues.
"The best action to ensure the safety and security of Ukraine's nuclear facilities and its people would be for this armed conflict to end now," he said.
So far, damage has been reported at two nuclear waste-storage sites as a result of the war, and Russian units captured the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant.
There was a slight increase in radiation readings at Chernobyl, site of a major nuclear disaster in 1986, after military vehicles stirred up radioactive soil.
With reporting by AFP, dpa, and Reuters
Blinken Heads To Europe To Reassure Allies Of U.S. Support
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced plans to travel to Europe to reaffirm Washington's support for Ukraine, saying that the human costs of Russia's invasion of Ukraine were already "staggering."
The courage of the Ukrainian people in the face of the "unwarranted, unprovoked, and unjustified war" is inspiring the world, Blinken said at a news conference at the State Department.
Blinken noted that earlier on March 2 the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a nonbinding resolution deploring Russia's invasion.
He said passage of the resolution, which was supported by about three-quarters of UN members, showed that the international community "stands against Russia's reckless attempts to change the border of another country."
Blinken also said the United States "will support diplomatic efforts" by Kyiv to reach a cease-fire and the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine.
"If there are diplomatic steps that we can take that the Ukrainian government believes would be helpful, we're prepared to take them, even as we continue to support Ukraine's ability to defend itself," he said.
Blinken also said he was confident that military assistance from NATO is getting into Ukraine and reiterated that NATO allies have said they are determined to defend "every inch of NATO territory."
Blinken will leave for Brussels on March 3 for meetings with his counterparts from the European Union and NATO countries. From there he will travel to Poland, which has taken in more than 450,000 Ukrainian refugees.
Blinken will make a stop in Moldova, which has also taken in thousands of refugees. He is to meet in Chisinau with President Maia Sandu, who was elected in 2020 on a pro-Western platform, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, and Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu.
Moldova is not a NATO member but has relations with the alliance and has long objected to a Russian military presence in the breakaway region of Transdniester, which gained de facto independence following a brief war in 1992.
Blinken will also go to the Baltics. Leaders of the three NATO member states have expressed concerns about a Russian attack.
NATO has pledged to reinforce its military resources in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia as well as in Poland and Romania.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Kazakh Activist Sentenced To 15 Days In Jail Over Unsanctioned Public Event
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A court in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, has sentenced rights activist and journalist Aigerim Tleuzhanova to 15 days in jail over her participation in an unsanctioned mass gathering to commemorate victims of the deadly unrest in January.
Tleuzhanova was sentenced on March 2 after a court found her guilty of violating the law on public gatherings.
Tleuzhanova pleaded not guilty, saying that she was at the gathering in Almaty's central square on February 13 as a journalist.
Rights lawyer Erlan Qaliev said to RFE/RL that Tleuzhanova was covering the gathering for the Elmedia television channel.
Also on March 2, another activist, Marat Turymbetov, and a well-known businessman, Bolat Abilov, were fined 150,000 tenges ($312) each for organizing the February 13 event.
Kazakh authorities say 227 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed across the country after a peaceful demonstration in the tightly controlled Central Asian state's western region of Manghystau on January 2 over a fuel-price hike led to widespread anti-government protests.
Human rights groups say the number of those killed was much higher, providing evidence that there were peaceful demonstrators and persons who had nothing to do with the protests among those killed by law enforcement and military personnel.
Authorities say some 800 people have been arrested over the unrest and an investigation is under way. There are reports that those in custody have been tortured in custody.
The Prosecutor-General's Office said on March 2 that 62 people arrested over the deadly unrests had been sentenced to prison.
Bulgaria Expels Two Russian Diplomats It Accuses Of Spying
SOFIA -- Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry says that it is expelling two Russian diplomats for allegedly spying, and has given them 48 hours to leave the country.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Mitko Dimitrov told reporters that prosecutors had found evidence of "unauthorized spying activities incompatible with their diplomatic status."
Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska confirmed the move to journalists at Bulgarian parliament in the capital.
The ministry said one of the diplomats was a counsellor at Moscow's embassy in Sofia. It did not give any details on the second diplomat being expelled.
Russia's state TASS news agency quoted the Russian Embassy in Sofia as saying Moscow would respond in kind to the expulsions.
Abramovich Announces Decision To Sell Chelsea Soccer Team
Russian businessman Roman Abramovich says he has decided to sell English Premier League soccer team Chelsea and use the proceeds to set up a charitable foundation "for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine."
Abramovich said in statement published by the team on its website that he believes a sale is in the overall interest of the team.
"In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the club, the fans, the employees, as well as the club's sponsors and partners."
Abramovich said he would not ask for loans he has made to the club to be repaid to him and the sale would not be fast-tracked.
Abramovich last week unexpectedly turned over the "stewardship and care" of the team to its charitable foundation trustees.
The Russian billionaire, who bought the team in 2003, announced the move on February 26 after a member of the British Parliament called for the Russian to hand over the club following Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Abramovich said at the time he would still own the club, but control of its activities would go to the trustees.
Now he said he told his aides to set up a charitable foundation that would receive all net proceeds from the sale.
"The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine," Abramovich said in the statement.
"This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery."
The decision, he said, had been "incredibly difficult" and "it pains me to part with the club in this manner."
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Kazakhstan Summons U.K. Ambassador Over Lawmaker's Call For Sanctions
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry has summoned the British ambassador to Kazakhstan for an explanation of a British lawmaker's comments about imposing sanctions on the Central Asian country over its alleged support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his policies, including the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops.
The controversy erupted when Member of Parliament Margaret Hodge, asked British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss during a debate on sanctions against Russia over its attack on Ukraine, if similar measures could be imposed on Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan for what Hodge called their support of Putin and his policies.
Hodge was referring to comments by Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi on the situation in Ukraine after he echoed the sentiments of Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev.
Toqaev said after Russia started the full-scale attack on Ukraine on February 24 that the conflict must be solved diplomatically, but stressed that Kazakhstan supports Moscow's policies on the "indivisible security in Eurasia," a concept Russia has been pushing forward while demanding NATO stop expanding eastward and opposing Ukraine's plans to join NATO.
But Deputy Foreign Minister Shakhrat Nuryshev said on March 2 that Tileuberdi's statements were not articulating Kazakhstan's official position on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Georgia To Apply Immediately For EU Membership
Georgia plans to submit an application to join the European Union on March 3, the chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party says.
Irakli Kobakhidze announced the party's decision "to immediately apply for the EU membership" at a news conference on March 2.
Georgia had been planning to submit the application in 2024 but the party decided to apply in an expedited manner due to the changed situation in the world.
"We call on the EU structures to consider our application in an emergency and make a decision on granting Georgia the status of an EU candidate," Kobakhidze said at the news conference at party headquarters.
The goal is for Georgia to become an economically strong and secure European country, and every step, including the decision on the EU membership application, serves this purpose, he said.
In recent years Georgia has had a number of achievements on its path to EU integration, Kobakhidze added, citing the Association Agreement and a free-trade agreement with the European Union.
Georgia has implemented many reforms that have brought the country closer to EU standards, he said.
"A logical continuation of this effort is our decision today to submit an application immediately and obtain candidate status, " Kobakhidze told reporters.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
UN Approves Resolution Deploring Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
A rare special session of the United Nations General Assembly has voted overwhelmingly in favor of a resolution that deplores "in the strongest terms" Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The resolution, approved on March 2 by 141 members of the 193-member body, demands that Russia immediately stop its war in Ukraine and withdraw all of its troops from Ukrainian territory.
Kyiv Mayor Klitschko Speaks Of Ukrainians' 'Colossal Will,' Saying 'No Iron Can Defeat Us'
Dozhd TV Chief Leaves Russia Fearing For Safety
The chief editor of the television channel Dozhd TV says he has left Russia after the independent online channel's website was blocked by government authorities.
Tikhon Dzyadko said in a statement on the Podyom Telegram channel on March 2 that he and several of his colleagues had left the country indefinitely amid a harsh crackdown by authorities on independent media outlets.
"After the illegal blockage of Dozhd's site, Dozhd's accounts in several social networks, as well as threats addressed to some of our employees, it became obvious that the personal safety of some of us is now under threat," Dzyadko said.
Dzyadko's announcement came a day after Dozhd's website was blocked in Russia by order of the Prosecutor-General's Office. It also took the Ekho Moskvy radio station off the air for distributing what the authorities called information "calling for extremist activities, violence, and premeditated false information" about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Roskomnadzor has warned media across the country that Russia's actions in Ukraine cannot be called a "war" or an "invasion," and should instead be referred to as a "special military operation in Ukraine."
The media regulator on February 28 blocked Current Time and the Crimea.Realities project of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service for refusing to delete their reports about the war in Ukraine.
Belarusian Prosecutors Seek 18 Months In Prison For RFE/RL Correspondent
MINSK -- Prosecutors have told a court in Minsk that they are seeking an 18-month prison term for RFE/RL correspondent Aleh Hruzdzilovich for taking part in mass protests against the 2020 presidential election.
As the trial kicked off on March 2 at the Soviet district court, judges barred many supporters, friends, and colleagues of Hruzdzilovich from attending the proceedings even though there were many empty places.
Hruzdzilovich's wife, Maryana, was in attendance at the court but was not allowed to speak to her husband, while a journalist from Russia's Sputnik new agency was allowed to be near the glass cage where Hruzdzilovich sat.
The plaintiff in the case, the Mensktrans city transportation agency, told the court that Hruzdzilovich "caused financial damage" to the company by taking part in three unsanctioned rallies, which cost it business.
Mensktrans has demanded Hruzdzilovich pay more than $20,000 "in compensation."
Hruzdzilovich has denied the charge, saying he was at the rallies in a working capacity as a journalist.
At one demonstration, he said he was working as an correspondent with accreditation issued by the Foreign Ministry, while at the other two protests he was working as a correspondent for the Narodnaya volya (People's will) newspaper.
An editor at Narodnaya volya, Yosif Syaredzich, corroborated Hruzdzilovich's testimony, saying he had been assigned by the newspaper to report from the rallies in question.
Hruzdzilovich was arrested in December 2021 as Belarusian authorities continued their harsh crackdown on independent media, rights activists, and democratic institutions in the wake of the protests against the official results, which handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth term in office.
The opposition and West say the vote was rigged and that opposition candidate Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya won the election. Thousands of people have been detained by security forces in the crackdown.
RFE/RL President Jamie Fly has condemned the case, saying that "journalism is not a crime.”
EU Cuts Seven Russian Banks From SWIFT, Bans RT And Sputnik
The European Union has cut seven Russian banks from the SWIFT payment system and officially banned Kremlin-controlled media outlets RT and Sputnik from broadcasting in the bloc in response to Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The measures, adopted on March 2, were the latest tightening of Western-coordinated sanctions on Russia for the invasion, now in its seventh day.
The banks named on the list include Bank Otkritie, Novikombank, Promsvyazank, Rossia Bank, Sovcombank, VEB, and VTB. Notably, the list does not include Russia's biggest bank, Sberbank, or Gazprombank, in order to allow EU countries to pay for Russian gas and oil deliveries.
"At the speed of light, the European Union has adopted three waves of heavy sanctions against Russia's financial system, its high-tech industries, and its corrupt elite," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.
"This is the largest sanctions package in our union's history. Today's decision to disconnect key Russian banks from the SWIFT network will send yet another very clear signal to Putin and the Kremlin," she added.
The EU said the decision, agreed with the United States and the United Kingdom, will keep the banks from being able to quickly and efficiently conduct financial transactions.
"Today's decision builds on the wide-ranging and unprecedented packages of measures the EU has been taking in response to Russia's acts of aggression on Ukraine's territorial integrity. These sanctions will have massive and severe consequences for Russia," the EU said.
In a separate action, the EU also banned broadcasts by RT, formerly known as Russia Today, and Sputnik as "an important step against Putin's manipulation operation and turning off the tap for Russian state-controlled media in the EU," foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
The measure restricts Sputnik and RT channels targeted at Britain, Germany, and France, and its channels in English and Spanish in the European media market regardless of their distribution channel.
On March 1 Google Europe said it was blocking YouTube channels associated with RT and Sputnik.
SWIFT, or the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, is a secure system that helps enable cross-border payments, allowing international trade flow more smoothly.
With reporting by Rikard Jowziak
Kyiv Mayor Klitschko Says Russian Troops Plan To Surround City, Vows To Fight
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko says Russian troops have surrounded the Ukrainian capital and plan to strangle it through a blockade as Moscow's attack on Ukrainian towns and cities continues.
Klitschko told Current Time on March 2 that Ukrainian troops continue to disrupt such attempts by the Russian troops and have been finding sabotage groups operating in Kyiv.
"I can say that there are obvious plans by Russians [to surround the capital to take it in a blockade]," Klitschko, a former world heavyweight boxing champion, said.
"At this moment, our guys are returning a proper response to them. Even the groups that reach Kyiv's outskirts are being kicked several kilometers back," he said, adding that “we will do everything we can" to break any blockade.
Klitschko said that the situation in Kyiv is "tense, but comparatively calm," emphasizing that despite intensive shelling of the city by Russian troops, the communication sector is working properly in the Ukrainian capital.
He added that a television tower bombed by the Russians on March 1 was again working.
"A huge number of people, civilians are taking part in defending the city.... We have our partners, our will, our beloved land, which we are not going to give up," Klitschko said.
Serbia Twins Presidential Election With General Elections Being Held On April 3
Serbia has set April 3 for a presidential election, twinning the vote with parliamentary and local balloting on the same day.
"I want the campaign to take place in a democratic and fair atmosphere and to contribute to the stability of Serbia, the future of Serbia and all citizens," acting parliamentary speaker Ivica Dacic said on March 2 in announcing the date.
Dacic added that he expects President Aleksandar Vucic to remain in his post until the end of May, regardless of the outcome of the April 3 vote. Candidates have until March 12 to submit their papers, he said.
Last month, Vucic called a parliamentary election after dissolving the legislature. The capital, Belgrade, is also holding an election on April 3.
His ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) is expected to win the general election, according to recent public opinion polls, despite gains made by opposition parties over issues such as the environment and inflation.
Vucic has been criticized by some rights activists for pulling most mainstream media under his control.
Germany Says New Iran Deal 'Must Not Be Postponed Any Longer'
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has urged Iran to move quickly to resolve any remaining issues and reach an agreement to revive a 2015 deal on its nuclear program.
"What we would like to see is that an agreement is reached in Vienna," Scholz told reporters on March 2 after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem. "Now is the time to make a decision. This must not be postponed any longer and cannot be postponed any longer."
Iran signed the original deal with world powers the United States, Britain, France, German, Russia, and China.
But then-U.S. President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the deal in 2018, saying the terms weren’t sufficient to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and that Tehran was financing terror in the region. Trump also reinstated crippling sanctions against Iran.
Several rounds of talks have been held in the Austrian capital over the past year to reach a new agreement.
On February 26, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Twitter that Tehran is "seriously reviewing a draft of a [new] agreement," while the country's chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, returned to Vienna late on February 27 for further talks.
Iran has steadfastly denied it is seeking nuclear weapons and rejects the claim that it supports terror.
Based on reporting by AFP and dpa
Navalny Calls For Daily Protests Against Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Jailed Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny has called for daily protests against Moscow's unprovoked invasion of neighboring Ukraine, saying Russia cannot become "a nation of frightened silent people."
In a long thread of posts on Twitter on March 2, the Kremlin critic slammed President Vladimir Putin as an "obviously insane czar" for unleashing war on Ukraine, while reminding Russians of the Soviet-era mantra of "struggle for peace."
"Let's not become a nation of frightened silent people, of cowards who pretend not to notice the aggressive war unleashed by our obviously insane czar against Ukraine," Navalny wrote. "Putin is not Russia."
Navalny, Putin's most vocal critic, was jailed in 2021 upon his return to Russia from Germany, where he was recovering from a near-fatal poisoning while traveling in Siberia from what Western laboratory tests established was a Soviet-style nerve agent.
He has blamed Putin directly for the attempt on his life, a claim the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.
Sporadic protests have been seen across Russia since the invasion began on February 24, with police cracking down quickly on any dissent.
According to OVD-Info, a nonprofit that monitors police arrests nationwide, 6,835 people have been detained so far for anti-war actions in Russia.
"We must, gritting our teeth and overcoming fear, come out and demand an end to the war.... Each arrested person must be replaced by two newcomers. If -- in order to stop the war -- we have to fill prisons and paddy wagons with ourselves, we will fill prisons and paddy wagons with ourselves," Navalny wrote.
"Everything has a price and now, in the spring of 2022, we must pay this price. No one else. Let's not 'be against the war.' Let's fight against the war," he added.
EU Approves Further Sanctions Against Belarus Over Role In Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
The European Union has approved new sanctions on Belarus for assisting Russia in its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
France, the current holder of the EU's rotating presidency, said in a statement on March 2 that the sanctions are aimed at those individuals in Belarus who are playing a role in aiding the attacks on Ukraine, as well as "some economic sectors, and in particular timber, steel, and potassium."
The 27-nation bloc has already imposed a series of wide-ranging measures against Belarus over human rights abuses stemming from a brutal crackdown by the regime of authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka against dissent after a disputed presidential election in August 2020.
Lukashenka claimed victory, and a sixth consecutive term in office, after the vote, while the opposition says the process was rigged and that its candidate, Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, won the balloting.
Sberbank Leaves European Market Amid Sanctions Against Russia Over Ukraine Invasion
Sberbank, Russia's largest lender, says it is leaving the European banking market in the face of Western sanctions against Moscow over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The bank said in a statement on March 2 that because of an order from Russia's central bank, it could no longer supply liquidity to its European subsidiary banks.
"In the current environment, Sberbank has decided to withdraw from the European market. Subsidiary banks of the group faced abnormal cash outflows and threats to the safety of employees and branches," the statement said.
Sanctions against Sberbank after Russia's invasion of Ukraine were imposed by the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, but so far the European Union has not included it on the list of Russian banks the bloc is disconnecting from the SWIFT banking system.
The bank noted that all customer deposits are insured in accordance with local regulations and that the bank's assets "are sufficient to make payments to all depositors."
Second Round Of Talks Set To Take Place As Russia Continues Shelling Ukrainian Cities
KYIV -- Russia and Ukraine will discuss a cease-fire at a second round of talks on March 3, Moscow's chief negotiator said as Russian military forces resumed their assault on Ukrainian cities.
Vladimir Medinsky, who is an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on March 2 that in addition to a cease-fire, the issue of a humanitarian corridor in Ukraine, where Russian armed forces continue attacking towns and cities, will be also discussed.
The Ukrainian presidency confirmed its delegation was "on its way" to the venue of the talks after Medinsky said the Ukrainian delegation had already left Kyiv. The talks are to be held in the western Belarusian region of Brest.
The plans for holding another round of talks came as the UN General Assembly approved a resolution demanding that Russia stop its aggression and withdraw all its troops from Ukraine.
The nonbinding resolution, which "deplores" Russia's "aggression against Ukraine," was supported by 141 of the assembly's 193 members. Thirty-five members, including China, abstained, and five countries, including Russia, Syria, and Belarus, voted against the resolution.
Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry on March 2 gave its first casualty estimates since launching the unprovoked invasion. It said 498 of its soldiers have died since the war started last week.
Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov also said in a video statement posted on Twitter that another 1,597 Russian soldiers had been wounded since February 24.
The numbers could not be independently verified and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine, which has said Russia's casualty numbers are close to 6,000.
According to figures released by Ukraine's General Staff on March 2, Russia had also lost 30 airplanes, 31 helicopters, and 211 tanks. Updated figures relating to Ukrainian troop losses were not released, although Ukraine recently placed the number in the hundreds.
WATCH: Residents of Melitopol, a city in southern Ukraine, gathered to protest the arrival of Russian troops on March 2 as Moscow continues its military invasion for the seventh day.
Russian forces continue to bombard Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities, but Ukraine's armed forces say that in some areas of the country the tide has turned and its forces have gone on the offensive for the first time.
As the war entered its seventh day on March 2, no major Ukrainian city had fallen, although experts have warned that Moscow appeared to be turning to devastating shelling of built-up areas before entering them.
But the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces announced that in some areas Ukrainian troops "are beginning to seize the initiative from the Russian occupiers."
"The enemy is trying to maintain the fighting capacity of their units, realizing that the 'easy walk' did not work," the General Staff said in a statement. "It tries to avoid direct encounters not only with the Ukrainian army, but also with civilians who block the movement of its columns. Russian propaganda ceases to operate in Ukraine and the 'liberators' realize that no one was ready to welcome them here."
The UN human rights office said it has recorded 136 civilian deaths, and more than 870,000 people are estimated to have fled Ukraine, according to the UN refugee agency. Ukraine's State Emergency Service has said that more than 2,000 civilians died in the first week of the war. That figure has not been independently confirmed.
In Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Russian troops had surrounded the Ukrainian capital and plan to strangle it through a blockade.
Klitschko told Current Time on March 2 that Ukrainian troops continue to disrupt such attempts by the Russian troops and have been finding sabotage groups operating in Kyiv.
"At this moment, our guys are returning a proper response to them. Even the groups that reach Kyiv's outskirts are being kicked several kilometers back, he said, adding that "we will do everything we can" to break any blockade.
The Ukrainian military has control of the town of Makariv in the Kyiv region, said Valeriy Zaluzhniy, commander of the armed forces.
The target of the heaviest Russian bombardments appeared to be the northeastern city of Kharkiv, where the city center was targeted by missile strikes.
Regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on the morning of March 2 that at least 21 people had been killed and 112 wounded due to shelling over the previous 24 hours.
On March 2, regional officials reported that Kharkiv's city council was struck by a missile, a day after the city's administration building was hit in an attack.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described that attack as a "war crime," and in a new video released on March 2 said Russian forces wanted to "erase our country, erase us all."
WATCH: Rescue operations were under way on March 2 in Irpin, near the Ukrainian capital, after an attack blamed on Russian forces hit a residential area:
Synyehubov said that overnight air strikes had caused multiple fires but that Ukrainian forces continued to hold the city.
"All attacks have been pushed back. The Russian enemy suffered heavy losses," Synyehubov was quoted by dpa as saying.
Reports from Kharkiv said that Russian airborne troops had landed in the city on March 2 and that Russian forces attacked a military medical center. The Ukrainian Interior Ministry said apartment blocks had been damaged by shelling and that the regional headquarters of the national police and Karazin National University were targeted.
"There is nowhere in Kharkiv where shells have not yet struck," Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko.
WATCH: Russian soldiers have been seen looting grocery stores and banks in several Ukrainian cities. Security camera footage posted on social media showed Russian soldiers grabbing food and trying to steal a safe.
The status of Kherson, a strategically important Black Sea port city of about 280,000 people, was disputed.
In televised remarks on March 2, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that "the Russian divisions of the armed forces have taken the regional center of Kherson under full control."
However, an adviser to Zelenskiy disputed the claim, saying that street fighting was continuing as of midday on March 2. "The city has not fallen. Our side continues to defend," Oleksiy Arestovych said in a live-streamed presidential briefing.
WATCH: A Ukrainian man was filmed taking back Ukrainian flags that had been confiscated by Russian troops in the southern city of Kherson on March 2, and then waving them in front of a row of Russian tanks parked on the central square.
Early on March 2, Mariupol's mayor said that the Azov Sea port city has been under intense shelling and the authorities were unable to evacuate the injured. The city is a key target of joint Russian and separatist forces from Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.
The city council said much of Mariupol was without water and electricity as a result of massive shelling.
Russian forces also continue to mass outside the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, where Russian missiles struck the city's television tower located near a Holocaust massacre site on March 2:
At least five people were killed in that attack and more explosions were reported later that evening in Kyiv and surrounding areas. A massive convoy of artillery and armored vehicles that had extended more than 65 kilometers continues to position itself within striking distance of the capital in what Ukrainian officials see as an attempt to surround and take control of the country's largest city.
Zelenskiy expressed outrage on Twitter that the Russian missile strike on the TV tower had struck so close to the Babyn Yar memorial center, which was dedicated just last year to mark the 80th anniversary of the infamous mass slaughter of Jews, Roma, Soviet prisoners of war, and others by the Nazis during World War II.
Shortly after reports of the attacks, Zelenskiy spoke by phone with U.S. President Joe Biden.
"The American leadership on anti-Russian sanctions and defense assistance to Ukraine was discussed. We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible. Thank you for your support!" Zelenskiy said on Twitter.
A White House official said the two leaders spoke for about 30 minutes.
During his first State of the Union address, delivered in Washington on March 1, Biden addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine at length.
"Six days ago, Russia's Vladimir Putin sought to shake the foundations of the free world, thinking he could make it bend to his menacing ways," Biden said. "But he badly miscalculated. He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead, he met a wall of strength he never imagined. He met the Ukrainian people."
In an interview with Reuters and CNN on March 1, Zelenskiy said Russia must "first stop bombing people" before peace talks could make any headway.
WATCH: There were emotional farewells at Kyiv's main train station as more people fled the Ukrainian capital.
Emergency services reported that at least 10 people were killed in the attack, which came after dozens were killed by Russian shelling a day earlier. Moscow has repeatedly claimed that it is not targeting civilian areas during what it calls its "military operation" in Ukraine.
On February 28, the office of the prosecutor of the ICC, the global criminal court, announced that it was launching an investigation into possible war crimes committed in Ukraine both before last week's invasion by Russia, which in 2014 illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, and since the current invasion began on February 24.
The court already has conducted a preliminary probe into crimes linked to the violent suppression of pro-European protests in Kyiv in 2013-14, as well as allegations of crimes in Crimea following its annexation by Russia.
On March 1, Canada petitioned the ICC to probe alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.
"We are working with other ICC member states to take this significant action as a result of numerous allegations of the commission of serious international crimes in Ukraine by Russian forces," Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement. "The ICC has our full support and confidence. We call on Russia to cooperate with the court."
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa
- By VOA
'We Are United': Biden Says Putin 'Badly Miscalculated' On Ukraine
WASHINGTON -- As members of Congress waved small blue and yellow Ukrainian flags, U.S. President Joe Biden came to his first State of the Union address on the evening of March 1 with tough words for his autocratic adversaries.
With Russian President Putin ratcheting up attacks on Ukrainian cities such as Kharkiv and Kyiv, Biden stood in the House chamber and told Americans the free world was united against Putin’s aggression.
"The free world is holding him accountable," Biden said. "Along with 27 members of the European Union, including France, Germany, Italy, as well as countries like the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Korea. Australia, New Zealand, and many others, even Switzerland are inflicting pain on Russia and supporting the people of Ukraine. Putin is now isolated from the world more than he has ever been."
He announced that he was immediately closing U.S. airspace to Russian flights.
"Six days ago, Russia's Vladimir Putin sought to shake the foundations of the free world thinking he could make it bend to his menacing ways," he said of the Russian president, to what appeared to be widespread applause from the crowd of both Democrats and Republicans. "But he badly miscalculated. He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead, he met a wall of strength he never imagined. He met the Ukrainian people."
Biden said Kyiv was on the frontline of the global battle between democracies and autocracies, and that democracy would prevail. He said Putin badly miscalculated when he launched a full-scale invasion of his neighbor.
"He thought he could divide us at home in this chamber in this nation," Biden said. "He thought he could divide us in Europe as well. But Putin was wrong. We are ready. We are united and that's what we did."
Biden said it would take time, but the United States and its NATO allies would remain united and freedom would prevail over tyranny.
As if to underscore that point, Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, joined first lady Jill Biden in her viewing box, and was greeted by a standing ovation. The White House said that the first lady had a small embroidered applique of a sunflower, Ukraine's national flower, sewn onto the wrist of her dark blue dress for the speech.
The evolving crisis in Ukraine has become a central focus of Washington in recent weeks. U.S. and NATO allies have imposed bruising sanctions that have caused Russia's currency and stock markets to plummet, and also pledged weapons and aid for Ukraine's government.
Biden again made clear the United States would not send troops into Ukraine, but vowed that he and the other members of the NATO alliance will defend NATO territory.
"The Ukrainians are fighting back with pure courage. But the next few days weeks, months, will be hard on them," he said.
Biden did not discuss the chaotic military departure from Afghanistan last August. But in the Republican response to Biden’s address, Governor Kim Reynolds of Iowa blasted the president for what she called his failure there.
"The disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal did more than cost American lives; it betrayed our allies and emboldened our enemies," Reynolds told VOA.
Experts said that in light of the current crisis, it makes sense that Biden devoted his foreign policy part of the speech to Ukraine, even though much there remains uncertain.
"So now it's a moment where I think Biden thus far has proved a lot of his experience and value, but it all depends on how things play out in Ukraine," said Brian Katulis of the Middle East Institute.
Another expert told VOA the strong positive, bipartisan response Biden received on his Ukraine remarks will be noticed in Moscow.
"And foreign policy wise, that’s a very important signal," said Michael Kimmage of the German Marshall Fund. "Putin will be looking for any kind of division or vulnerability in American politics. I think everybody in the room, not just Biden, but everybody in the room knew this is not the moment to send that signal."
