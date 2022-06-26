The Kremlin’s decision to recognize the independence of the Russia-occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine, then launch an invasion of Ukraine, created new tensions between Kazakhstan and Russia. The remarks of Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev and Russian President Vladimir Putin when they were sitting together in St. Petersburg on June 17 showed the differences in opinion between the two governments on Ukraine and other issues. This week’s Majlis podcast looks at the growing rift In Kazakh-Russian ties.