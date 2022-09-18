Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
SCO Summit In Samarkand: What Did And Did Not Happen
The leaders of China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan met in the ancient Silk Route city of Samarkand on September 16 for a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The leaders of SCO observer countries Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia were there along with special guests, the leaders of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Turkmenistan. This week's Majlis podcast looks at what was accomplished and what opportunities were missed in Samarkand, and what sort of the organization the SCO has become as it marks 21 years of existence.
