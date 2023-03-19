The Year Since Turkmenistan Elected A New President

Serdar Berdymukhammedov was elected president of Turkmenistan in March 2022, taking over the position from his father in Central Asia’s first dynastic transfer of power since independence in late 1991. Expectations were low for any significant changes, but there have been a few surprises. Joining host Bruce Pannier to discuss Serdar’s first year as president are guests Aynabat Yaylymova, founder and executive director of Progres Foundation, which supports progressive, educational initiatives that benefit the public in Turkmenistan such as http://Saglyk.org, and Victoria Clement, a scholar and historian who lived in Turkmenistan and authored the book Learning to Become Turkmen: Literacy, Language, and Power, 1914-2014.