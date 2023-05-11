Kazakh Activist Gets 10 Days In Jail For Placing Toilet In Front Of Soviet Military Monument

Ukraine has claimed a small but significant battlefield victory outside the devastated eastern city of Bakhmut, reportedly inflicting major losses on a Russian brigade as Kyiv gears up for a new counteroffensive.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.

Hints of a major clash emerged earlier this week, when Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the private Russian mercenary group Wagner, published a video suggesting that a Russian unit called the 72nd Brigade had either deserted or been wiped out as they fought alongside his troops.



On May 10, Ukrainian commanders with the 3rd Assault Brigade fighting near the eastern city of Bakhmut said 64 Russian troops had been killed and five captured in some of the fighting, while Andriy Biletskiy, the founder of Ukraine’s famed Azov Battalion, said in a video posted to Telegram that units from Russia’s 72nd Motorized Rifle Brigade had suffered major losses.



“The brigade’s reconnaissance has been destroyed, a large number of armored vehicles wiped out and a large number of prisoners of war taken,” he said.



The Ukrainian ground commander overseeing the 10-month battle for Bakhmut claimed that Russian forces had been forced to retreat.



“We are effectively counterattacking,” Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskiy said in a post on Telegram. “On some sections of the front, the enemy could not withstand pressure from Ukrainian defenders and had to retreat up to 2 kilometers.”



In a video on May 9, Prigozhin also said several kilometers of frontline territory had been lost, and he suggested his forces could have suffered up to 500 killed. He also repeated his claims that his forces were being deprived of ammunition, and he lashed into Russian commanders, accusing them of incompetence.



"Our army is fleeing. The 72nd Brigade [pissed away] 3-square kilometers this morning, where I had lost around 500 men," Prigozhin said in the video.



Neither the Russian Defense Ministry nor the Kremlin has made any public statement on the battlefield claims near Bakhmut. The subject of what happened around Bakhmut sparked heated discussion among Russian military bloggers on Telegram.



But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with a Bosnian Serb television station that he was confident Bakhmut "will be captured and will be kept under control."

Late on May 10, Peskov reiterated that Russia's military operation against Ukraine is "very difficult" but that certain goals have been achieved.



Bakhmut has been the focus of intense fighting for months now, with Wagner Group forces playing a key role in a brutal, grinding effort to push Ukrainian forces out of the city. Russian troops are believed to control as much as 75 percent of the city.



The 10-month Russian push for Bakhmut has perplexed some military observers.



Ukraine’s stubborn defense of the city has also come under question.



U.S. officials said last week that at least 100,000 Russian fighters have been killed or wounded across all fronts in Ukraine since December. That figure includes 20,000 Russians killed in action, about half of them Wagner mercenaries, “the majority of whom were Russian convicts fighting in Bakhmut,” White House spokesman John Kirby said.



It wasn’t immediately clear if the Bakhmut battle was a concentrated push as part of a counteroffensive that Ukraine has been signaling for months now.



Where Ukraine intends to push is a closely held secret, through Russian forces have spent months digging major defenses -- trenches, minefields -- across parts of eastern and southern Ukraine.



In recent weeks, there has been a noticeable uptick in reports of drone attacks hitting sites in Russian border regions. Ukraine is believed to be behind the attacks.



In his nightly video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed not to stop until the whole of Ukraine is liberated.



Elsewhere, Ukraine's military said that overnight the Donetsk city of Kostyantynivka was hit by an SS-300 cruise missile. The full extent of casualties or damage wasn’t immediately clear.

With reporting by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, Reuters, AFP, and dpa