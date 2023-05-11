News
Kazakh Activist Gets 10 Days In Jail For Placing Toilet In Front Of Soviet Military Monument
Zhannat Akhmediyarov, an activist in Kazakhstan’s western city of Oral, was sentenced to 10 days in jail on May 10 for placing a toilet in front of the monument of Soviet Marshal Georgy Zhukov while wearing a hat emblazoned with Ukraine’s trident symbol as Russia marked Victory Day on May 9. Akhmediyarov pleaded not guilty to the charge of "minor hooliganism." He told RFE/RL that his action was a response to Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev’s decision to attend the Victory Day military parade in Moscow amid Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Anti-War Activist From Russia's Tatarstan Flees Country, Fearing For His Safety
An anti-war activist from Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, Mark Serov, says he has fled the country, fearing for his safety after serving eight days in jail for publicly commemorating victims of the Russian shelling of Ukraine's city of Dnipro. Serov told RFE/RL on May 10 that he is currently in Georgia and does not plan to return to Russia for at least six months. Serov, a member of the opposition Civic Initiative movement, is one of dozens of anti-war activists who have fled Russia in recent months amid an ongoing crackdown on individuals challenging Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Fresh Clashes Reported At Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Ahead Of Talks
Armenia and Azerbaijan on May 11 reported fresh exchanges of gunfire along their common border ahead of EU-mediated talks between their leaders scheduled for the weekend. Both sides blamed each other for the fresh outburst of violence.
The Armenian Defense Ministry said Azerbaijani forces began firing on its positions near the border village of Sotk, some 180 kilometers east of the capital, Yerevan, at 6 a.m. local time and that three Armenian soldiers were wounded as a result.
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on May 11 that Armenian forces "fired intensively at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army from various types of firearms from their positions in the Vardenis border region."
The ministry said that an Azerbaijani soldier was seriously wounded. The ministry said that the Azerbaijani Army had taken "necessary retaliatory measures."
The latest outburst of violence came after the European Council said on May 10 that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had agreed to meet in Brussels on May 14.
The two leaders are expected to hold more talks to work out a peace agreement amid renewed tensions over a road checkpoint installed by Baku at the start of the Lachin Corridor, the only route linking Armenia to the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.
The talks, which will include European Council President Charles Michel, come after four days of discussions between the leaders in Washington earlier this month.
Tensions along the restive Armenian-Azerbaijani border and around Nagorno-Karabakh leading to sporadic fighting and loss of life have persisted despite the cease-fire and the presence of Russian troops.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. Some 30,000 people were killed in a war in the early 1990s that left ethnic Armenians in control of the predominantly Armenian-populated region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper.
Decades of internationally mediated talks failed to result in a diplomatic solution and the simmering conflict led to another war in 2020 in which nearly 7,000 soldiers were killed on both sides.
The six-week war -- in which Azerbaijan regained all the Armenian-controlled areas outside of Nagorno-Karabakh as well as chunks of territory inside the Soviet-era autonomous region -- ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire under which Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to serve as peacekeepers.
Ukraine Claims Russian Units Routed, Battlefield Gains Near Bakhmut
Ukraine has claimed a small but significant battlefield victory outside the devastated eastern city of Bakhmut, reportedly inflicting major losses on a Russian brigade as Kyiv gears up for a new counteroffensive.
Hints of a major clash emerged earlier this week, when Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the private Russian mercenary group Wagner, published a video suggesting that a Russian unit called the 72nd Brigade had either deserted or been wiped out as they fought alongside his troops.
On May 10, Ukrainian commanders with the 3rd Assault Brigade fighting near the eastern city of Bakhmut said 64 Russian troops had been killed and five captured in some of the fighting, while Andriy Biletskiy, the founder of Ukraine’s famed Azov Battalion, said in a video posted to Telegram that units from Russia’s 72nd Motorized Rifle Brigade had suffered major losses.
“The brigade’s reconnaissance has been destroyed, a large number of armored vehicles wiped out and a large number of prisoners of war taken,” he said.
The Ukrainian ground commander overseeing the 10-month battle for Bakhmut claimed that Russian forces had been forced to retreat.
“We are effectively counterattacking,” Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskiy said in a post on Telegram. “On some sections of the front, the enemy could not withstand pressure from Ukrainian defenders and had to retreat up to 2 kilometers.”
In a video on May 9, Prigozhin also said several kilometers of frontline territory had been lost, and he suggested his forces could have suffered up to 500 killed. He also repeated his claims that his forces were being deprived of ammunition, and he lashed into Russian commanders, accusing them of incompetence.
"Our army is fleeing. The 72nd Brigade [pissed away] 3-square kilometers this morning, where I had lost around 500 men," Prigozhin said in the video.
Neither the Russian Defense Ministry nor the Kremlin has made any public statement on the battlefield claims near Bakhmut. The subject of what happened around Bakhmut sparked heated discussion among Russian military bloggers on Telegram.
But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with a Bosnian Serb television station that he was confident Bakhmut "will be captured and will be kept under control."
Late on May 10, Peskov reiterated that Russia's military operation against Ukraine is "very difficult" but that certain goals have been achieved.
Bakhmut has been the focus of intense fighting for months now, with Wagner Group forces playing a key role in a brutal, grinding effort to push Ukrainian forces out of the city. Russian troops are believed to control as much as 75 percent of the city.
The 10-month Russian push for Bakhmut has perplexed some military observers.
Ukraine’s stubborn defense of the city has also come under question.
U.S. officials said last week that at least 100,000 Russian fighters have been killed or wounded across all fronts in Ukraine since December. That figure includes 20,000 Russians killed in action, about half of them Wagner mercenaries, “the majority of whom were Russian convicts fighting in Bakhmut,” White House spokesman John Kirby said.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the Bakhmut battle was a concentrated push as part of a counteroffensive that Ukraine has been signaling for months now.
Where Ukraine intends to push is a closely held secret, through Russian forces have spent months digging major defenses -- trenches, minefields -- across parts of eastern and southern Ukraine.
In recent weeks, there has been a noticeable uptick in reports of drone attacks hitting sites in Russian border regions. Ukraine is believed to be behind the attacks.
In his nightly video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed not to stop until the whole of Ukraine is liberated.
Elsewhere, Ukraine's military said that overnight the Donetsk city of Kostyantynivka was hit by an SS-300 cruise missile. The full extent of casualties or damage wasn’t immediately clear.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, Reuters, AFP, and dpa
U.S. Attorney General OKs Transfer Of Russian Oligarch's Funds For Use In Ukraine
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has authorized the first transfer of forfeited Russian assets for use in Ukraine's fight against Russia's full-scale invasion. Garland said on May 10 that while it would be the United States’ first transfer of forfeited Russian funds, “it will not be the last.” The Justice Department last year charged Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev with violating sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. Garland at the time said the seizure was millions of dollars in a U.S. financial institution that was “traceable to Malofeyev’s sanctions violations." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Pop Duo Tvorchi To Show Ukraine's 'Heart Of Steel' At Eurovision
Tvorchi, Ukraine's electro pop-duo entry in Eurovision 2023, say they hope to shine a spotlight on their country's fight for freedom when they perform in the final on May 13. Ukrainian producer Andriy Hutsuliak and Nigerian-born singer Jeffery Kenny wrote their song, Heart of Steel, last spring when Ukrainian soldiers were defending Mariupol. Tvorchi will "show the world our message," Hutsuliak told Reuters. Ukraine won the contest last year but was unable to host the event because of Russia's invasion. Liverpool, England, stepped in as the substitute.
Ukraine War Will Increasingly Pit Quantity Against Quality, Top NATO Official Predicts
The war in Ukraine will increasingly pit large numbers of poorly trained Russian troops with outdated equipment against a smaller Ukrainian force with better Western weapons and training, NATO's top military official said on May 10. Admiral Rob Bauer said the Russians will have larger numbers of “conscripts, and mobilize people -- not well-trained -- older materiel,” while the Ukrainians will have “quality” Western weapon systems and Western training. “That's the big difference in the coming months, I would say," Bauer told reporters after a meeting of NATO military chiefs in Brussels. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By AFP
Judo Spectators Ejected For Wearing Russian Military Emblem
The International Judo Federation (IJF) said on May 10 that it had ejected a group of spectators from the World Judo Championships in Doha, Qatar, for refusing to remove a Russian military symbol from their clothing. Three spectators were seen wearing the Ribbon of St. George, which many Ukrainians consider a symbol of Russian aggression and which has been banned in several European countries. The IJF told AFP that the spectators refused to remove the emblem and were thrown out. The IJF has allowed Russian and Belarusian judokas to take part in the championships as neutral competitors.
UN Expert Calls For Urgent Medical Care For Russia's Imprisoned Navalny
The UN's special rapporteur on torture has called on Russia to provide jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny with "urgent and comprehensive" medical care following reports that his health is deteriorating.
"I am distressed by the deteriorating state of Mr. Navalny’s health and the apparent lack of satisfactory diagnosis and medical treatment,” Alice Edwards said in a statement on May 10.
Edwards said the alleged placement of Navalny in solitary confinement 11 times over a seven-month period “appears disproportionate and if confirmed” and would amount to a form of torture.
Navalny's supporters last month said he was suffering from significant stomach pain, which they said could be a sign of a slow-acting poison.
Edwards said Navalny’s ill health includes “chronic spinal disease and problems related to neurological damage.” She demanded he be provided with adequate care, including comprehensive medical checkups, treatment, and monitoring of his health situation in a civilian hospital.
Russia's penitentiary service has previously denied allegations that its employees have mistreated Navalny and has said he has always been granted medical treatment when needed.
Navalny returned to Russia in 2021 from Germany, where he had been treated for what Western laboratory tests showed was an attempt to poison him with a nerve agent in 2020.
The special rapporteur also raised the cases of three political supporters of Navalny who are also in Russian detention -- Liliya Chanysheva, Vadim Ostanin, and Daniel Kholodny.
Edwards said the cases against these individuals should be “promptly, thoroughly, and impartially investigated” and if the findings indicate they have been arbitrarily locked up, they should be released immediately.
Russian Poet Gets Four Years In Prison For Reciting Verses Against Ukraine War
A Moscow court has sentenced a poet to four years in prison for publicly reciting verses condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Tver district court sentenced Nikolai Daineko on May 10 after finding him guilty of "inciting hatred and calling for anti-state activities." Daineko, who agreed to cooperate with investigators, was arrested along with two other poets, Artyom Kamardin and Yegor Shtovba, in September after they presented their anti-war verses in public. Kamardin’s girlfriend has accused police of subjecting the poet to sexual violence during his apprehension. Kamardin and Shtovba will be tried separately. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Tehran Prosecutor Summons Newspaper Editor Over Reports Of Increased Sales Of Body Parts
Tehran's prosecutor has filed charges against the Jahan Sanat newspaper after it published a report on the increasing trade of body parts in Iran due to the deteriorating economic conditions hitting households across the country.
The Judiciary Media Center on May 9 cited the reason for the charges as the newspaper's failure to provide evidence and documentation regarding the "fabricated news" of increased body part sales.
The managing editor of Jahan Sanat said he was summoned on May 7 to provide the necessary documentation for the reporting and to explain the claims published in the report to judicial authorities. The Islamic republic's judicial system announced afterward that the case against the newspaper is currently under review.
The Jahan Sanat report, published on May 5, detailed a sharp increase in the buying and selling of body parts in Iran, attributing it to citizens falling into the abyss of poverty. RFE/RL has not independently verified the report in the newspaper.
It mentioned a street near Valiasr Square in Tehran, which runs opposite the Justice Palace, that it said has become a "human kidney market" in recent years as people wishing to buy or sell kidneys consult ads posted on the street's walls.
According to the Health Ministry's statistics, there were 420 cases of kidney transplants from living donors in Iran in 2020.
The growing poverty and an economic crisis in Iran have forced low-income groups to seek unconventional ways to make money. There have been numerous reports in Iranian media about the sale of kidneys, blood plasma, and body parts. Recently, reports emerged about young girls and women selling their hair to beauty salons for extra income.
Iranian domestic media have published reports about the deepening economic crisis in recent months. However, the Islamic republic has consistently tried to prevent domestic Iranian media from publishing such stories.
Iran's ranking in terms of freedom of expression remains low, with Reporters Without Borders placing the country 177th out of 180 countries in its latest annual report on press freedom around the world.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Executes At Least Seven More People Despite Mounting Criticism
Iran executed at least seven more people in the early hours of May 10 despite mounting criticism from governments and rights activists over Tehran's frequent usage of the death penalty.
According to the judiciary's Mizan news agency, three people executed at a prison near the capital on May 10 were identified as members of the "largest cocaine distribution cartel in Iran.”
Human rights websites have identified the individuals as Hossein Panjak, Abdulhossein Emami Moghaddam, and Babak Aghaei. The Iran Human Rights Organization and the rights group Hengaw also reported that they were sentenced to death in connection with drug-related crimes.
In a separate case, four people were executed at the Rajai Shahr Prison in Karaj on May 10 on charges of "violent rape."
The executions occurred hours after families and relatives of prisoners who are scheduled to be executed gathered late on May 9 to protest against the death penalty. Social media reports indicate that the rally was met with gunfire and tear gas by security forces.
The recent spike in executions has drawn international attention and condemnation. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on May 9 called the statistics "frightening" and demanded a halt to executions by the Islamic republic. He said Iran has executed an average of 10 people per week this year.
Human rights activists say authorities in Iran are using the executions to try to instill fear in society rather than to combat crime. The recent increase in executions, especially those related to charges of "insulting the Prophet," has sparked widespread anger among Iranian citizens.
In the past week, Iran has admitted to executing two men -- Yousef Mehrdad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare -- who had been sentenced to death for using social media to promote "atheism and insulting religious and Islamic sanctities," as well as Habib Chaab, a Swedish-Iranian dissident who went missing from a Turkish airport two years ago before turning up in Iranian custody, accused of terrorism.
According to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights organization, Tehran has executed one person every six hours in the past two weeks.
Iranian opposition activist Hamed Esmaeilion reacted to the rise in death sentences "of innocent people caught under the oppressor's blades" in Iran by calling for people to "return to the streets."
Iran Human Rights, which maintains a running log of executions in the country, said 205 people have been executed in Iran so far this year, most of them on drug charges. Half of the more than 40 people killed in the past two weeks belonged to the Baluch ethnic minority, according to the rights group.
In March, Amnesty International accused Iran of executing members of ethnic minorities as a "tool of repression."
Maulvi Abdul Hamid, the influential Sunni Baluch leader of Iran, last week condemned the wave of executions, saying that the Islamic republic had made capital punishment an "art."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Turkey, Syria, Russia, Iran In Highest-Level Talks Since Syrian War
The foreign ministers of Turkey, Syria, Russia, and Iran met on May 10 in Moscow, marking the highest-level talks so far on rebuilding ties between Ankara and Damascus after years of animosity during Syria's civil war. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed the need for "cooperation in the fight against terrorism and working together to establish the basis for the return of Syrians." Turkey has backed the opposition to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during the war and sent troops into the country. It is also hosting millions of refugees from its neighbor. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Kremlin Calls Polish Decision To Rename Kaliningrad A 'Hostile Act'
The Kremlin said on May 10 that Poland's decision to rename the Russian city of Kaliningrad in its official documents was a "hostile act," as bilateral ties continue to fray over the war in Ukraine. Kaliningrad was annexed by the Soviet Union and renamed to honor Soviet politician Mikhail Kalinin. Warsaw referenced Kalinin's connection to the 1940 Katyn massacre, in which Soviet forces executed thousands of Polish military officers, and said the city should be referred to as Krolewiec, its name when it was ruled by the Kingdom of Poland in the 15th and 16th centuries. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Survey Shows Americans See Russia As An Enemy, With Positive Views Of Ukraine, NATO
The majority of adult Americans have favorable views of Ukraine and the NATO military alliance while also seeing Russia as an enemy rather than a partner or competitor, a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center shows.
The survey, released on May 10, showed nearly two-thirds of respondents expressed a positive view of Ukraine as it battles to repel invading Russian troops, with a similar number holding the same view of NATO, which has been a key ally of Kyiv, supplying massive amounts of military aid since fighting broke out in February 2022 with the Kremlin's unprovoked invasion.
"Views of international engagement also correlate with attitudes of Ukraine. Those who believe it is best for the future of the U.S. to be active in world affairs are much more likely to have a positive view of Ukraine than those who say it is best for the U.S. to pay less attention to problems overseas and concentrate on issues at home," the survey said.
With Moscow's move against Ukraine more than 14 months old, Americans remain very negative toward Russia, with 91 percent having an "unfavorable view" of the country.
Those views are reflected in opinions of the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, Pew said, with a majority saying they have confidence in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to "do the right thing," while 90 percent had little to no confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The survey noted that there is a continued shift in how Americans view their place in the world, with 55 percent believing that the United States should focus less on overseas issues and instead concentrate on domestic issues. In the same survey a year earlier, that number stood at 51 percent.
There are also partisan divides on the issues surveyed, with Democrats and Democratic independents more likely than their Republican counterparts to have positive views of Ukraine and NATO.
Pew said the survey of 3,576 U.S. adults was conducted from March 20-26.
Prosecutors Seek Suspended Sentence For Russian Woman Charged With 'Desecrating' Grave Of Putin's Parents
Prosecutors have asked a court in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, to convict and hand a suspended three-year prison term to a 60-year-old woman charged with the hatred-based desecration of the grave of the parents of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Irina Tsybanyova was arrested in October after she left a note at the grave of Putin's parents saying he “behaves awfully” and asking them to “undertake proper measures!” Tsybanyova does not deny that she placed the note at the grave but pleaded not guilty, insisting that her actions did not desecrate the grave. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s North.Realities, click here.
Attempted Murder Trial Starts For Moscow Activist Who Threw Molotov Cocktails At National Guard Bus
A 45-year-old Moscow activist, Vitaly Koltsov, went on trial on May 10 on a charge of attempting to murder 12 officers of Russia's National Guard. The charge stems from Koltsov's throwing of two Molotov cocktails at a bus that was parked near the Teatralnaya Square in Moscow after it brought National Guard troops to the site to prevent anti-government rallies a year ago. If found guilty, Koltsov may face life in prison. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan To Meet In Brussels
The European Council says the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to meet in Brussels on May 14 as they continue talks to work out a peace agreement amid renewed tensions over a road checkpoint installed by Baku at the start of the Lachin Corridor, the only route linking Armenia to the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region. The talks, which will include European Council President Charles Michel, come after four days of discussions between the leaders in Washington earlier this month. The nations have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh -- in 1990 and 2020 -- and regularly clash over the territory. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
Popular Rock Musician Leaves Russia After Publicly Supporting Girl Who Drew Anti-War Picture
The leader of Russia's popular Naiv rock group, Aleksandr Ivanov, has left Russia for an unspecified country after he supported a 13-year-old girl, Masha Moskalyova, whose anti-war picture helped lead to her father's prosecution, media reports said on May 9. Ivanov wore a T-shirt with Moskalyova's name on it during his group's concert in Moscow in mid-April. The teenager’s drawing last year drew attention to her father's online posts about the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine. He was handed a two-year prison term in March on a charge of "discrediting Russia's armed forces." To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant Warns Of 'Catastrophic Lack' Of Workers Amid Russian Evacuation Plans
Enerhoatom, the operator of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, has warned that Russia plans to forcibly "evacuate" about 3,100 employees of Europe's largest nuclear station, which already faces a "catastrophic lack of qualified personnel."
According to a statement from Enerhoatom on May 10, at first 2,700 employees who signed contracts with Russian energy officials are to be moved from the city of Enerhodar, located near the plant, which has been occupied by Moscow's troops since they seized control of it soon after Russia launched its full scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Enerhoatom said Russia has shown an "inability" to secure operations at the plant and that the evacuation of such a large number of employees will affect the facility's security, even in its current shutdown mode.
"This [evacuation] will exacerbate the already extremely urgent issue of having a sufficient number of personnel to ensure the safety of operation of the [plant]," it said, adding the company is working on establishing a group of experts who would work at the nuclear power plant after the Zaporizhzhya region’s "de-occupation."
Ukraine's armed forces General Staff said on May 10 that Russian troops had started the evacuation of family members of the plant employees.
Last weekend, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said he was "extremely concerned" as Ukrainian forces stepped up shelling to dislodge Russian forces near the capital of the Zaporizhzhya region, the city of Zaporizhzhya, which was captured early on in the 14-month-old invasion.
"The general situation in the area near the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant is becoming increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous," Grossi said in a statement. "I'm extremely concerned about the very real nuclear safety and security risks facing the plant."
Russia’s nuclear power plant operator, Rosenergoatom, said on May 9 that there have been no changes in the plant's operation and that the situation was "stably tense."
Since Russian forces captured the nuclear plant, Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of targeting the plant.
The reactors at the Soviet-designed plant have been shut down, but there is a risk that nuclear fuel could overheat if power supplies to the plant's cooling systems are cut off.
The plant has been forced to operate on backup generators several times since the Russian invasion.
Poland Summons Russian Ambassador Over Fighter Jet Incident
Poland has summoned Russia's ambassador over an incident involving a Russian fighter jet and Polish border guard aircraft over the Black Sea on May 5, the Polish Foreign Ministry said. The near-miss incident put NATO's air-policing units in a higher state of readiness and worsened already hostile relations between Russia and Poland, which has been a strong supporter of Ukraine as it battles a Russian invasion. The incident occurred when a Polish border guard aircraft, on patrol for the EU's border agency Frontex, narrowly avoided a collision with a Russian fighter jet over the Black Sea, Romania and Poland say. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Youngest Brother Of Self-Exiled Chechen Opposition Bloggers Added To Russia's Wanted List
Baisangur Yangulbayev, the youngest brother of self-exiled Chechen opposition bloggers Ibragim and Abubakar Yangulbayev, has been added to Russia's federal wanted list.
Baisangur Yangulbayev's name appeared on the Interior Ministry's registry of wanted persons on May 9.
It remains unclear why Baisangur Yangulbayev was added to the list. In November, Russian authorities added him to a list of extremists and terrorists without explanation.
Baisangur and his brother Ibragim left Russia in 2021. Abubakar fled Russia in December.
Their father, retired federal Judge Saidi Yangulbayev, and their sister Aliya, fled Russia in early 2022 fearing for their safety.
The three men's mother, Zarema Musayeva, whom Chechen police detained in January last year in her apartment in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, some 1,800 kilometers from Chechnya, is currently on trial in Grozny on charges of fraud and assault of a law enforcement officer. Critics insist the charges are politically motivated.
Bloggers Ibragim and Abubakar Yangulbayev have been known for their online criticism of Kremlin-backed Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.
Kadyrov, other Chechen officials, and a member of the Russian Duma from Chechnya have publicly vowed to kill all members of the Yangulbayev family, calling them "terrorists."
Journalists, rights activists, and other Russians have urged the government to punish those who issued the threats.
Ibragim and Abubakar Yangulbayev say they faced years of pressure from Chechen authorities over their criticism of Kadyrov and the rights situation in Chechnya.
Russian and international human rights groups have for years accused Kadyrov of overseeing grave human rights abuses, including abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, and the persecution of the LGBT community.
Kremlin critics say Putin has turned a blind eye to the abuses because he relies on the former rebel commander to control separatist sentiment and violence in Chechnya.
Military Object Found In Polish Forest Was Reportedly Russian Missile
The military object found in a Polish forest in April was a Russian CH-55 missile, Polish private media outlets RMF FM and Polsat News reported on May 10, citing unnamed sources. Polish authorities said in April that a "military object" had been found in a forest close to the village of Zamosc near the northern city of Bydgoszcz, without going into further details about its origin. The area where the object was found is hundreds of kilometerss from Poland's borders with Ukraine, Belarus, and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Lifts Ban On Direct Flights To Georgia, Cancels Visas
Russian President Vladimir Putin has lifted a ban on direct flights between Russia and Georgia after Tbilisi's de facto withdrawal of direct support for Ukraine. Russia suspended flights to Georgia in June 2019 due to protests in Tbilisi amid a dispute over a Russian lawmaker giving a speech in Russian in the Georgian parliament. Putin also signed a decree on May 10 canceling visas for Georgians entering Russia for up to 90 days. Relations between the two countries have been complicated after Georgia lost control of its breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in a war with Russia in 2008. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
- By AP
Serbia, Montenegro Punished For Soccer Fans' Behavior
UEFA has ordered Serbia to host a 2024 European Championship qualifier in an empty stadium because of discriminatory chants by fans at a game against neighboring Montenegro. Fans traded ethnic slurs at Serbia's 2-0 win in Podgorica in March, and European soccer's governing body also imposed sanctions on the Montenegrin federation for discriminatory behavior. Serbia will serve the stadium ban when it hosts Hungary in September, activating a probationary sanction for previous racist conduct by fans at a Nations League game last year, UEFA said. Montenegro was fined 20,000 euros ($22,000) and must close a section of its stadium when hosting Bulgaria in September. To read the original story by AP, click here.
