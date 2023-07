The URL has been copied to your clipboard

The code has been copied to your clipboard.

Russia continues to hit Ukrainian cities with drone and missile strikes. RFE/RL filmed inside a heavily damaged apartment on the 25th floor of a 26-story residential building overlooking the Dnieper River in the capital, Kyiv, on July 13. A 23-year-old man living in the apartment was lightly injured by shrapnel in the overnight Russian drone attack.