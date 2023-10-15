Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on Apple Podcasts or on Google Podcasts.
Tajik Authorities Called Out For Enforced Disappearances, Transnational Repression
The Tajik government is now, arguably, the most repressive in Central Asia. Tajik authorities punish the relatives of opposition figures, critics, activists, and journalists who flee to escape persecution. In some cases, fleeing Tajikistan does not ensure safety. A new report from Crude Accountability details how Tajik authorities secure the forcible repatriation of perceived opponents, who then vanish in prison. Joining host Bruce Pannier to discuss the Tajik government’s tactics of repression are guests Steve Swerdlow, a rights lawyer currently teaching the practice of human rights at the University of Southern California and the author of the Crude Accountability report; and Bahtiyor Safarov, founder of the U.S.-based firm Central Asia Consulting, who is originally from eastern Tajikistan's Gorno-Badakhshan region.
Episodes
-
October 08, 2023
How Kyrgyzstan's Legal System Is Failing Women
-
October 01, 2023
Is Kazakhstan Preparing A Russian-Style 'Foreign Agents' Law?
-
September 24, 2023
U.S.-Central Asia Relations After Biden's Meeting With Region's Presidents
-
September 17, 2023
Central Asian Leaders Meet To Discuss Russia, Climate Change, And More
-
September 10, 2023
Kyrgyz Authorities Tighten Their Grip On Power
-
September 03, 2023
Turkmenistan’s Massive Methane Gas Emissions