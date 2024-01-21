Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on Apple Podcasts or on Google Podcasts.
The Crackdown On Kyrgyzstan's Independent Media
While Kyrgyzstan's independent media scene has been slowly deteriorating for two years, January 15 marked a turning point with raids by law enforcement officers at media outlets and homes of journalists. At least 11 people were detained and ordered into police custody for two months. Kyrgyzstan’s parliament is again considering a restrictive draft media law compared to legislation used by Russia to shut down media outlets there. Joining host Bruce Pannier to look at the crackdown on Kyrgyzstan’s independent media and what might be coming if the draft media law is approved are guests Tattuububu Ergeshbaeva, director of the Tandem - Lawyers' Community and Syinat Sultanalieva, Central Asia researcher for Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan at Human Rights Watch.
