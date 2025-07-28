Russian Air Attack Injures 5 In Kyiv As Alert Sounds For Eastern Of Ukraine

Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko urged people in Kyiv to stay in shelters as explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital and its suburbs during a Russian air attack launched late on July 27.

The head of the military administration in Kyiv, Tymur Tkachenko, said on Telegram that at least five people were injured and a residential building was damaged.

The attack on Kyiv was part of a broader assault on the country. An air alert was declared for most of Ukraine at 11:50 p.m. local time on July 27. The alert covered the entire east as well as the region surrounding Kyiv, according to air defense forces.

Polish aircraft were activated to ensure the safety of Polish airspace, the Operational Command of the Polish armed forces said.

Russian forces have launched a high number of drone attacks against Ukraine in recent weeks in an effort to overwhelm air defense systems.

A Russian strike earlier on July 27 hit a bus carrying civilians in a village in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region. Three people were killed and 19 were injured, including one in serious condition, the regional military administration reported on the evening of July 27.

The attack occurred at around 4:30 p.m. local time on July 27 near the village of Ivolzhanske in the Yunakivska community, the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Hrygorov, said. There were 39 passengers on the bus.

The people who were killed were residents of the Yunakivska community who had been evacuated. They periodically visit their homes and farms in the border community. Their bus has repeatedly come under enemy fire.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa