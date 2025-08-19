Accessibility links

Ukrainian Counterattacks Cut Russian Advance Near Pokrovsk But Civilians Still Suffer

An image from Ukraine's 82nd Air Assault Brigade which is driving the counterattack against Russian infiltration units that recently broke through a defensive line north of the eastern city of Pokrovsk.
Summary

  • Ukraine's military has cut off Russian units that infiltrated near Pokrovsk, halting their advance.
  • Residents of nearby Dobropillya face ongoing bombardment.

Ukraine's military says it has cut off Russian infiltration units that broke through a defensive line north of the eastern city of Pokrovsk. But for residents in the nearby town of Dobropillya, the relief is hard to feel amid relentless bombardment.

The Russian advance in early August relied on small, fast-moving squads. Some used motorcycles and rode close to Ukrainian positions then dismounted and advanced on foot, according to a member of Ukraine’s 82nd Air Assault Brigade which is driving the counterattack.

The soldier, who goes by the code name "Fizruk," told RFE/RL's Current Time, that many Russian units that managed to penetrate several kilometers beyond the front line are now cut off.

“The mopping-up and stabilization operations are quite successful at the moment,” he said. "I think we will conclude soon."

But even as Ukrainian troops hold the line and push back the Russian advance, civilians in Dobropillya face continued Russian strikes.

Ukrainian Counterattacks Cut Russian Advance Near Pokrovsk But Civilians Still Face Strikes
On August 16, the tail of a Russian missile smashed through all five floors of a residential building, leaving apartments gutted and neighbors staring into each other’s apartments through broken floors.

“My wife was sitting at the table, then it came," said Yuri. "Dust, smoke. She shouted, ‘I can’t see anything!’ I moved here and my leg fell through [the hole].”

Residents told Current Time correspondent Borys Sachalko that the warhead broke off and landed outside the building as the town has endured waves of Shahed drone attacks and glide bombs.

Those who remain in the once a thriving mining town speak of hardship and grief.

“We are without water. Everyone wants to drink! Please, help us to get water, even if it’s not drinkable,” one woman pleaded.

Larisa, stepping over shattered glass and brick, recalled losing her closest friend:

“She said she was going to buy something, since things were on sale. She never came back."

Despite the recent diplomatic talks about ending the war, more and more of Dobropillya's residents are looking to leave.

"We kept waiting for negotiations, for peace to come,” said Larisa.

  • 16x9 Image

    Current Time

    Current Time is the Russian-language TV and digital network run by RFE/RL.

  • 16x9 Image

    Borys Sachalko

    Borys Sachalko is a correspondent in Kyiv for Current Time, the Russian-language network run by RFE/RL. Born in Ukraine, he is a graduate of Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Before joining Current Time’s Kyiv team in 2021, Sachalko worked for the Ukrainian TV channel STB.

  • 16x9 Image

    Stuart Greer

    Stuart Greer is a multimedia editor for RFE/RL. With 25 years of experience as a broadcast journalist, he has reported from more than 30 countries covering a wide range of topics, including the conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Georgia, disasters in the Philippines and Hungary, international summits, and the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. Before joining RFE/RL in 2015, he was European bureau chief and foreign correspondent for Canada's Global News in London.

