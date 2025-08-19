Ukrainian Counterattacks Cut Russian Advance Near Pokrovsk But Civilians Still Suffer

Ukraine's military says it has cut off Russian infiltration units that broke through a defensive line north of the eastern city of Pokrovsk. But for residents in the nearby town of Dobropillya, the relief is hard to feel amid relentless bombardment.

The Russian advance in early August relied on small, fast-moving squads. Some used motorcycles and rode close to Ukrainian positions then dismounted and advanced on foot, according to a member of Ukraine’s 82nd Air Assault Brigade which is driving the counterattack.

The soldier, who goes by the code name "Fizruk," told RFE/RL's Current Time, that many Russian units that managed to penetrate several kilometers beyond the front line are now cut off.

“The mopping-up and stabilization operations are quite successful at the moment,” he said. "I think we will conclude soon."

But even as Ukrainian troops hold the line and push back the Russian advance, civilians in Dobropillya face continued Russian strikes.

On August 16, the tail of a Russian missile smashed through all five floors of a residential building, leaving apartments gutted and neighbors staring into each other’s apartments through broken floors.

“My wife was sitting at the table, then it came," said Yuri. "Dust, smoke. She shouted, ‘I can’t see anything!’ I moved here and my leg fell through [the hole].”

Residents told Current Time correspondent Borys Sachalko that the warhead broke off and landed outside the building as the town has endured waves of Shahed drone attacks and glide bombs.

Those who remain in the once a thriving mining town speak of hardship and grief.

“We are without water. Everyone wants to drink! Please, help us to get water, even if it’s not drinkable,” one woman pleaded.

Larisa, stepping over shattered glass and brick, recalled losing her closest friend:

“She said she was going to buy something, since things were on sale. She never came back."

Despite the recent diplomatic talks about ending the war, more and more of Dobropillya's residents are looking to leave.

"We kept waiting for negotiations, for peace to come,” said Larisa.