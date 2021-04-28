'A Breath Of Fresh Air': Independent Russian TV Channel Airs Navalny Investigations
An independent TV channel in Siberia is one of the few Russian media outlets that has covered jailed opposition figure Aleksei Navalny. The Krasnoyarsk Independent Regional Channel (TVK) has reported on Navalny's anti-corruption investigations and on protests against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government. But the channel has paid a price for its independence: It's facing pressure from the authorities and has been removed from cable TV services.