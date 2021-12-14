Accessibility links

'A Broken Phone And A Broken Heart': Afghan Refugees Recount Robberies On Their Journey To Serbia

'A Broken Phone And A Broken Heart': Afghan Refugees Recount Robberies On Their Journey To Serbia

Thousands of migrants from war-torn countries including Afghanistan, Syria, and Iraq are being temporarily housed in centers in Serbia. Most left home with little more than money, documents, a phone, and some prized personal possessions. RFE/RL spoke to Afghan refugees at the Krnjaca asylum center near Belgrade. They told stories of being robbed by police during their perilous journey of what little they had.

