'A Chance To Return To Normal Life': Russians React After Getting Sputnik-V Vaccine

Russians have been telling RFE/RL about their experiences with the new Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine after the country began a mass vaccination program. President Vladimir Putin said on December 2 that 2 million doses of the Russian-made vaccine would be made available within days. A total of 150,000 people were vaccinated by December 25. According to a new poll, only about one-third of Russians are willing to be vaccinated.