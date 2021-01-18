A Day In The Life Of An Iranian Nurse On The COVID-19 Front Line

Iranian nurse Somayeh Hosseinzadeh had to work back-to-back shifts away from her family for the first few weeks of the coronavirus pandemic and says her department at Tehran's Shariati Hospital was like a "war scene," with elderly people and pregnant women dying around her. Iran has reported over 1.2 million COVID-19 infections and over 50,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, though the country has been accused of covering up deaths.