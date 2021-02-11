A Georgian Billionaire And The Park For Traveling Trees

A new Georgian documentary tells the tale of a billionaire's quest to move 200 massive trees, at huge expense and with great difficulty, across land and sea to a private park. Taming The Garden, by the film​maker Salome Jashi, premiered at this year's international Sundance Film Festival. Georgian businessman and former Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili is said to have ordered the trees for his family's Shekvetili Dendrological Park. The park's director defended the tree transplantation, telling RFE/RL that only one had withered in transit and that around 1 million people had visited the park in the second half of 2020.​​