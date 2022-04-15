News
Britain Imposes Sanctions On Close Associates Of Billionaire Chelsea Owner Abramovich
Britain has sanctioned the director of the Chelsea soccer club and another associate of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich for their close association with the Russian tycoon.
Chelsea Football Club director Eugene Tenenbaum and another Abramovich business associate, David Davidovich, were targeted.
The government said it had imposed a freezing order on $10 billion worth of assets linked to the two men, saying it was the largest asset freeze ever imposed by the government.
"We are tightening the ratchet on [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's war machine and targeting the circle of people closest to the Kremlin," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said. "We will keep going with sanctions until Putin fails in Ukraine. Nothing and no one is off the table."
Davidovich will also face a travel ban, meaning he will be refused the right to enter or remain in Britain.
Abramovich, a billionaire businessman, was among several wealthy Russians added last month to British and European Union sanctions. He has denied having close ties to Putin.
On February 24, the day Russia invaded Ukraine, Tenenbaum took full control of Ervington Investments Limited, which has served as an investment vehicle for Abramovich for at least eight years.
The company invested in at least eight firms, including Russia's top search engine Yandex and Via, a ride-sharing app.
Tenenbaum last month told Reuters that his company had purchased Ervington Investments in compliance with all laws and regulations. The firm was transferred again last month to Davidovich. Reuters said it was unable to reach Davidovich immediately for comment.
The British government said when it sanctioned Abramovich that he had been a close ally of Putin for decades.
Based on reporting by Reuters
CIA Chief Says Threat Russia Could Use Nuclear Weapons Is Something U.S. Cannot 'Take Lightly'
CIA Director William Burns said the threat of Russia potentially using nuclear weapons in Ukraine could not be taken lightly, but the agency had not seen much evidence reinforcing that concern.
During a speech on April 14, Burns spoke of the "potential desperation" and setbacks faced by Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose forces have suffered heavy losses and have been forced to retreat from some parts of northern Ukraine after failing to capture Kyiv.
"Given the potential desperation of President Putin and the Russian leadership, given the setbacks that they've faced so far, militarily, none of us can take lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low-yield nuclear weapons," Burns said.
The Kremlin said it placed Russian nuclear forces on high alert shortly after it launched its unprovoked war on Ukraine on February 24, but the United States has not seen "a lot of practical evidence" of actual deployments that would cause more worry, Burns added, speaking to students at Georgia Tech university.
"We're obviously very concerned. I know President Biden is deeply concerned about avoiding a third world war, about avoiding a threshold in which, you know, nuclear conflict becomes possible," Burns said.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Ukraine Says More Than 2,500 Civilians Evacuated on April 14
A total of 2,557 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on April 14, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said late in the day.
Of that, 289 people evacuated from the besieged southern port of Mariupol using their own transport, Vereshchuk said in a social media post.
Another 220 people were brought to safety from the Luhansk region in the east of the country.
Ukraine says tens of thousands of people are believed to have been killed in Mariupol and accuses Russia of blocking aid convoys attempting to bring relief to civilians who have been trapped in the city for weeks.
Ukrainian authorities have called on civilians in the eastern part of the country to leave ahead of an imminent, stepped-up offensive by Russian forces.
The calls for civilians to flee have been given a greater sense of urgency by a missile attack on April 8 on a train station in the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. The station was packed with women, children, and the elderly trying to escape the fighting.
Russia's unprovoked war has forced about one-quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people from their homes, reduced many cities to rubble, and killed or injured thousands.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
As Key Russian Ship Sinks, Zelenskiy Praises Ukrainian People's Resolve
On a day when Russia suffered a symbolic defeat with the loss of its Black Sea fleet flagship, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed his people for their resolve since Russia invaded in February and for making “the most important decision of their life -- to fight.”
Zelenskiy told Ukrainians late on April 14 that they should be proud of having survived 50 days under Russian attack when the invaders “gave us a maximum of five.”
Zelenskiy noted “those who showed that Russian warships can sail away, even if it’s to the bottom” of the sea in a reference to Russia's guided-missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, which sank in the Black Sea after being damaged in disputed circumstances.
The Russian Defense Ministry said the vessel sank while being towed to port in a storm after it was heavily damaged by fire. Ukrainian officials said their forces hit the vessel with a Neptune anti-ship missile earlier in the day.
The United States said it did not have enough information to determine whether the Moskva was hit by a missile.
"[But] certainly, the way this unfolded, it's a big blow to Russia," U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said.
The ship's loss comes as Russia's navy continues its bombardment of Ukrainian cities on the Black Sea nearly 50 days after it invaded the country.
Powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv on April 15, according to local media, and fighting raged in the east.
Explosions were also heard in the southern city of Kherson, the eastern city of Kharkiv, and in Ukraine's western city of Ivano-Frankivsk, media reported.
Ukrainian authorities continue to expect an imminent, stepped-up offensive by Russian forces in the eastern part of the country.
Russian forces are currently focusing their attacks in eastern Ukraine in an attempt to capture the towns of Popasna and Rubizhne in the Luhansk region, a Ukrainian military assessment said on April 15.
However they have not succeeded, according to the Ukrainian General Staff's military situation report.
With reporting by AP, Reuters and dpa
Russian Lawmaker, Staffers Charged With Spreading Disinformation To Sway U.S. Public Opinion On Ukraine
A Russian State Duma legislator and two aides have been charged in the United States with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions over an alleged international foreign influence and disinformation network to advance Russian interests.
The U.S. Justice Department said an indictment unsealed in New York City on April 14 charges the legislator, Aleksandr Babakov, and two of his staff members -- Aleksandr Vorobev and Mikhail Plisyuk -- with conspiracy.
Babakov, who currently serves as deputy chairman of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, the Justice Department said. All three men are based in Russia and remain at large.
The indictment alleges that the defendants used a nonprofit organization based in Russia -- the Institute for International Integration Studies -- as a front for the alleged foreign influence campaign.
The defendants worked to weaken U.S. partnerships with European allies, undermine Western sanctions, and promote Russia’s illicit actions designed to destroy the sovereignty of Ukraine, the Justice Department said.
They used staged events, paid propaganda, and tried to recruit at least one U.S. citizen to do their bidding in unofficial capacities, the indictment says.
U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said the three are accused of orchestrating the campaign “to advance Russia’s malevolent political designs against Ukraine and other countries, including the U.S.”
The indictment “demonstrates that Russia’s illegitimate actions against Ukraine extend beyond the battlefield," Williams said.
The effort included requesting a meeting with a member of Congress to push Russia’s agenda and submitting phony visa applications under the false pretenses of a vacation when the applicants actually intended to hold meetings with U.S. political figures, the indictment said.
The specific charges include conspiracy to violate and evade U.S. sanctions, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and conspiracy to have a U.S. citizen act as an unregistered agent on behalf of Russia without notifying the U.S. attorney general, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
The indictment is part of a Justice Department crackdown against Russia that includes a case against an oligarch accused of sanctions violations and a tycoon charged with illegal campaign contributions.
With reporting by AP
Irish Foreign Minister Travels to Kyiv To Discuss Support For Ukraine
Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney visited Kyiv on April 14 to discuss his country’s support for Ukraine.
Coveney visited areas in the Ukrainian capital directly affected by the Russian invasion and met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.
He is the first foreign minister on the UN Security Council to visit Kyiv since Russia launched its war on Ukraine.
Kuleba expressed gratitude for the visit "as well as Ireland’s humanitarian, financial, and military aid."
Kuleba said on Twitter that he and Coveney spoke about coordinated steps with respect to an embargo on Russian oil and Ukraine’s "speedy accession to the EU."
A statement from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) before Coveney's visit said his discussions would focus on "how Ireland can continue to provide political, security and humanitarian support to Ukraine, assist Ukraine in its application for EU candidate status, take forward further EU sanctions on Russia and hold Russia to account for its brutal and unjustified invasion."
Ireland has provided 20 million euros ($21.6 million) in humanitarian aid to the country and Ukrainian refugees in neighboring counties, and 33 million euros ($35.7 million) in nonlethal assistance for the Ukrainian military through the European Peace Facility.
The DFA statement added: "Ireland has been at the forefront of putting in place a robust EU sanctions regime and of supporting international mechanisms to hold Russia to account for grave violations of international humanitarian law, including referring the situation in Ukraine to the International Criminal Court.
With reporting by dpa and AP
U.S. Says Seven Boeing Planes Belonging To Belarus's National Airline Violate U.S. Export Controls
The U.S. Commerce Department has identified seven Boeing 737 Planes operated by Belarusian national carrier Belavia that are in apparent violation of U.S. export controls.
The aircraft are the first to be identified since restrictions on Belarus were tightened last week in response to Minsk’s support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The export controls bar companies around the world from providing any refueling, maintenance, repair, spare parts, or other services to the identified airplanes, effectively grounding them.
The Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry Security (BIS) is also updating the tail numbers of 32 planes already listed as likely in violation of U.S. law to account for their purported reregistration in Russia, the department said on April 14 in a news release.
The aircraft have flown into Russia or Belarus in apparent violation of the Export Administration Regulations (EAR), the Commerce Department said.
The list of planes subject to restrictions -- imposed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine -- now includes 146 Russian-owned or operated aircraft and the seven Belarusian aircraft.
"By rejecting the international rule of law, Russia and Belarus have made it clear that they do not deserve the benefits of participating in the global economy, and that includes international travel," Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Graves said in the news release.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Ukrainian, French Forensic Experts Exhume Bucha Victims
Media Watchdog Calls For Probe After Two Ukrainian Journalists Found Dead Following Russian Withdrawal
The New York-based Committee To Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called on Ukrainian authorities to investigate the deaths of journalists Roman Nezhyborets and Zoreslav Zamoyskiy during Russia's invasion to determine if they were targeted for their work, and to bring those responsible to justice.
In a statement on April 13, CPJ said Nezhyborets’ body was recently found buried in the northern Ukrainian village of Yahidne, while Zamoyskiy’s body was found in Bucha, near the capital, Kyiv.
Their bodies were found by local Ukrainians after Russian forces withdrew from those areas, the media watchdog said.
“We are profoundly saddened by the deaths of journalists Roman Nezhyborets and Zoreslav Zamoyskiy in Ukraine and call on Ukrainian authorities to promptly investigate and determine whether they were killed in retaliation for their work,” said Gulnoza Said, CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia program coordinator.
“Russian and Ukrainian authorities have the responsibility to ensure that members of the press can work safely in the context of war,” she added.
The National Union of Journalists of Ukraine reported on April 13 that 20 journalists have been killed in Ukraine since the launch of the Russian invasion.
Putin Accuses Western Banks Of Failing To Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Western banks of failing to pay for Russian gas supplies after he demanded that European Union member states and other countries pay for Russian gas in rubles.
Speaking at a meeting on the current situation in the country's oil and gas sector on April 14, Putin blamed Western partners for what he called "defaults on export deliveries of Russian energy resources."
"Banks from these extremely unfriendly states are withholding the transfer of payments," Putin said.
Last month, Putin demanded that EU nations pay for gas supplies in rubles as crippling international sanctions slapped on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine began to hit hard, especially on the country's currency.
The move meant that European nations that have imposed sanctions on Russia, along with Britain, Canada, Japan, Switzerland, Ukraine, and the United States, would have to buy rubles at rates fixed by Russia's central bank to pay for Russian natural gas. The measure would bolster the ruble by raising demand for it.
In his comments on April 14, Putin also warned that Moscow would take measures in response to a possible decision on imposing an embargo on Russia's oil and gas, which Kyiv has been pushing the West to implement.
"The consequences of such a move can be very painful, especially for the initiators of such a policy," Putin said.
Putin emphasized the importance of building new pipelines to transport energy from Siberia to parts of the world other than Europe.
"Increasing the capacity for the transportation of oil in the Arctic and Far Eastern ports is also a very important goal," Putin said.
Meanwhile, the European Commission said in an internal note on April 14 that payment for Russian gas in rubles by EU member states would break the European Union's sanctions regime against Moscow.
Hungary is the only EU country that has said it would be prepared to pay in rubles for Russian gas.
With reporting by TASS, Interfax, dpa, and Reuters
Kyrgyz, Tajik Foreign Ministers Discuss Border Issues After Latest Shoot-Out
The foreign ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have discussed the situation along disputed segments of the border between the two Central Asian nations after another deadly shoot-out involving border guards.
The call between Ruslan Kazakbaev and Sirojiddin Muhriddin on April 14 came after a Tajik border guard died of wounds he sustained in a shoot-out on April 12. Two Kyrgyz border guards and four Kyrgyz civilians were also wounded in the incident.
The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said that Kazakbaev and Muhriddin "agreed to continue discussions on further steps to resolve border issues."
Tajikistan's state-controlled Khovar news agency said that, during the call, Muhriddin "condemned the actions of the Kyrgyz border guards and demanded that objective investigations of the incident be held and that all responsible individuals be brought to justice."
Also on April 14, about a dozen Kyrgyz activists picketed the Tajik Embassy in Bishkek, accusing Tajik President Emomali Rahmon of being responsible for the deaths of Kyrgyz citizens who have been killed along the border in skirmishes since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
The latest clashes took place just weeks after border guards from the two sides exchanged fire on March 10. No casualties were reported then.
In late January, clashes erupted along a segment of the two countries’ poorly demarcated border in a standoff over a blocked road.
Tajikistan’s State Committee for National Security said at the time that two civilians were killed and 10 other people -- six security force members and four civilians -- were wounded.
Kyrgyz authorities said that 12 Kyrgyz nationals were seriously wounded and more than 24,200 Kyrgyz citizens were evacuated from the area because of the fighting in January.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to repeated tensions since the two countries gained independence three decades ago.
Many border areas in Central Asia have been disputed since the Soviet Union's collapse.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan meet.
In April 2021, clashes involving military personnel along the Tajik-Kyrgyz border left dozens of people dead on both sides.
Russia Accuses Ukraine Of Shelling Its Bryansk Region, Kyiv Rejects Claim
Authorities in Russia's Bryansk region bordering Ukraine have accused Kyiv of shelling the Russian town of Klimovo and allegedly causing casualties, while the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (RNBO) rejected the accusations, calling them "an attempt to ignite anti-Ukraine hysteria in Russia."
The Bryansk region's governor, Aleksandr Bogomaz, said on April 14 that two buildings were damaged in the attack, which he said was conducted by the armed forces of Ukraine.
Medical personnel at Klimovo's central hospital told the Russian news agency TASS that seven people, including a pregnant woman and a child, were wounded.
Russia's Investigative Committee said the attack was conducted by two Ukrainian military helicopters, adding that it has launched a criminal case into the attack.
A video purportedly taken in Klimovo after the attack circulated on the Internet showing a burning house.
It is not fully clear where and when the video was taken.
Klimovo is located about 10 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.
Authorities in another Russian region, Belgorod, said on April 14 that Ukrainian armed forces shelled the Russian village of Spodorashino. No casualties were reported.
Also on April 14, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said Ukrainian armed forces opened fire at the Novyye Yurovichi border checkpoint in the Bryansk region. No casualties were reported there either.
Meanwhile, in its April 14 statement, the RNBO dscribed the Russian claims as the "implementation of plans to organize terrorist acts" by Russia on Russian territory "to incite anti-Ukraine hysteria in the Russian Federation."
The RNBO statement said that its Center for Countermeasures against Disinformation had previously warned about the "enemy's plans to organize a series of terrorist acts in Russia's territories close to the border to consolidate Russians against Ukrainians."
The RNBO's statement added that, a day earlier, authorities in Kursk, another Russian region bordering Ukraine, also claimed that Ukrainian forces attacked a border guard unit in Russia's Korenev district.
On April 13, the Russian Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of shelling Russian territories, warning that, if the attacks continue, Moscow will have to strike Ukraine's "decision-making centers," including Kyiv.
Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24. After weeks of resistance by Ukrainian armed forces, Russia withdrew its forces from Ukraine’s northern territories bordering with Bryansk and other regions of Russia.
With reporting by RIA Novosti and TASS
Date Set For Runoff In De Facto Presidential Election In Georgian Breakaway Region
TSKHINVALI, Georgia -- A runoff in the de facto presidential election in Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia, which Tbilisi and the West do not recognize, has been set for April 28.
Emilia Gagiyeva, who chairs South Ossetia's central election commission, said on April 14 that with 100 percent of the first-round vote counted, the incumbent, Anatoly Bibilov, received 34.98 percent support, while his main rival, the leader of the Nykhas party, Alan Gagloyev, got 38.55 percent.
The rest of the votes were shared between three other candidates, Aleksandr Pliyev, Garry Muldarov, and Dmitry Tasoyev.
The United States, the European Union, and Georgia have called the April 10 vote illegitimate and said they would not recognize the results.
Russia recognized South Ossetia and another region, Abkhazia, as independent countries after fighting a brief war against Georgia in 2008. Moscow maintains thousands of troops in both regions.
Navalny Lawyer Sobol's Suspended Sentence Converted To Prison Term
A court in Moscow has replaced the 18-month parole-like sentence handed to opposition politician Lyubov Sobol, a close associate of jailed anti-corruption campaigner Aleksei Navalny, to actual prison time, saying she had violated the terms of her punishment by leaving the country.
The Simonovsky district court, on April 14, approved the request by the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) to replace the parole-like sentence handed to Sobol in August 2021 for publicly calling for the violation of coronavirus safety precautions.
The charge has been widely used against those who were involved in nationwide protests against the jailing of Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic.
The 34-year-old Sobol fled Russia in August. Media reports have said that Sobol is currently in neighboring Estonia.
Sobol's lawyer, Vladimir Voronin, said after the court handed down the ruling that the decision meant his client must serve her sentence's remaining five months and 26 days in prison, given her time already spent in detention.
In December, the same court ruled to convert Sobol's suspended one-year sentence into an actual prison term in another case.
In mid-April 2021, the Magistrate court of Moscow found Sobol guilty of illegally forcing her way into the apartment of Federal Security Service (FSB) officer Konstantin Kudryavtsev in December 2020, hours after Navalny had published a recording of what he said was a phone conversation with Kudryavtsev.
During the 49-minute phone call, in which Navalny posed as an FSB official conducting an internal review, Kudryavtsev described the details of an operation to poison the Kremlin critic in August 2020.
Sobol described the court's decision as a ruling designed to silence her.
In October, Sobol was added to the database of wanted persons of the Interior Ministry, with a designation that she is "wanted under an article of the Criminal Code."
Navalny was arrested after returning to Russia from Germany in January 2021, where he was treated for a near-fatal poisoning with a Novichok-type nerve agent that he says was ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Kremlin has denied any role in the incident, which was the latest of numerous attacks on Navalny.
In February 2021, Navalny was convicted of violating the terms of a suspended sentence related to an embezzlement case that he has called politically motivated. The remainder of his suspended sentence, 2 1/2 years, was changed to real prison time.
Last month, a court sentenced Navalny to nine years in prison after finding him guilty of embezzlement and contempt charges in a separate case that Navalny and his supporters also rejected as politically motivated.
With reporting by RIA Novosti, TASS, and Interfax
Cyprus Starts To Strip Citizenship From Four Russian Billionaires
Cyprus has started the process of stripping citizenship from four Russian billionaires and 17 members of their families.
The president of Cyprus, Nikos Anastasiadis, has acknowledged that the government decided to deprive four Russian nationals of their citizenship, but did not reveal their names.
However, local media reports on April 13, quoting sources, identified the four as Mikhail Gutseriyev, Aleksandr Ponomarenko, Vadim Moshkovich, and Aleksei Kuzmichyov.
The move comes after the European Union imposed sanctions on them over Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The four oligarchs and members of their families received Cypriot citizenship through a so-called Golden Passport program that allowed investors to obtain passports of the EU member.
Before Russia launched its war against Ukraine on February 24, Forbes estimated the joint assets of the four tycoons at around $15.6 billion.
The Golden Passport program was closed in Cyprus amid corruption allegations in October 2020.
According to Reuters, almost 6,800 foreigners have used the Golden Passport program to get Cypriot citizenship, of which almost 2,900 were Russian nationals.
With reporting by Athens Voice and Filelefteros
Russian Media Say Popular Computer Fonts Blocked Amid Sanctions Over War In Ukraine
Monotype Imaging, the U.S. company that owns several of the most popular fonts used on computers, says it has blocked access to its catalogue for users in Russia amid ongoing international sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
Monotype's spokesperson confirmed media reports about its move to the Russian state news agency TASS on April 14.
"I regret saying that, considering the current circumstances of sanctions and international relations with Russia, we are unable at present to run any business relations with Russian companies or their subsidiaries. We will continue keeping an eye on the situation and updating our policy accordingly," a company representative told TASS.
The confirmation came after the newspaper Vedomosti in Russia quoted IT sources as saying that users in Russia were unable to access Monotype's fonts catalogue, meaning they cannot use popular fonts such as Times New Roman, Arial, Verdana, Tahoma, and Helvetica.
When computer users inside Russia attempt to open a page to access the fonts they receive a message saying: "The site owner may have set restrictions that prevent you from accessing the site."
Lawyers and experts told Vedomosti that the denial of access will not affect ordinary Internet users in Russia, but publishing houses and companies involved in producing computer software might be unable to use the fonts in the near future. The blockage can also be avoided by using a VPN.
Russian law allows so-called forced licensing to use products in the country even if the owners refuse to provide the country with licenses "due to the necessity to protect the interests of the state and society."
In 2014, after Russia illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimea region and threw its support behind separatists in eastern Ukraine, Monotype withdrew its permission to use its fonts in some Russian organizations, including IT companies that develop software programs for Russia's Defense Ministry.
Times New Roman is a standard font for official documentation in Russia. In May 2016, Russian Communications Minister Nikolai Nikiforov called for the "cleaning" of documentation at official entities from foreign fonts.
With reporting by Vedomosti and TASS
Siberian Journalist Detained Over Report Related To War In Ukraine
ABAKAN, Russia -- Police in Russia's Khakasia region in Siberia have detained the chief editor of the Novy fokus (New Focus) online newspaper over a recent report it published related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The Media Rights Defense Center said late on April 13 that police detained Mikhail Afanasyev in Khakasia's capital, Abakan, after they searched his home and confiscated computers and communications devices.
According to the rights group and the Telegram channel of Setevyye Svobody (Network Freedoms), Afanasyev's detention is linked to his newspaper's recent report about the refusal of local riot-police officers to participate in the war in Ukraine, which Russia launched on February 24.
A court decision on Afanasyev's pretrial restrictions is pending.
Afanasyev is one of the most well-known journalists in Siberia. He was the first foreign recipient of the Swedish Magazine Publishers Association's Award and was twice awarded with the Andrei Sakharov prize "For Journalism as a Deed."
Ukraine Says Nine Humanitarian Corridors Agreed With Russian Forces
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk says nine humanitarian corridors have been agreed upon with Russia to allow for the evacuation of civilians from several cities, including the besieged port of Mariupol.
Other evacuation routes for April 14 are from Berdyansk, Tokmak and Enerhodar, while others in the eastern Luhansk region will operate only if occupying Russian forces stop their shelling, Vereshchuk added in a statement posted on her Telegram channel.
Ukraine says tens of thousands of people are believed to have been killed in Mariupol and accuses Russia of blocking aid convoys attempting to bring relief to civilians who have been trapped in the city for weeks.
Ukrainian authorities have called on civilians in the eastern part of the country to leave ahead of an imminent, stepped-up offensive by Russian forces.
The calls for civilians to flee have been given a greater sense of urgency by a missile attack on April 8 on a train station in the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. The station was packed with women, children, and the elderly trying to escape the fighting.
Russia's unprovoked war has forced about one-quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people from their homes, reduced many cities to rubble, and killed or injured thousands.
Meanwhile, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney is visiting Kyiv on April 14 to discuss his country's support for Ukraine.
Coveney will visit areas in the Ukrainian capital directly affected by the Russian invasion and meet Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.
He is the first foreign minister on the UN Security Council to visit Kyiv since Russia launched its war on Ukraine.
A statement from Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs said: "His discussions with the Ukrainian government will focus on how Ireland can continue to provide political, security and humanitarian support to Ukraine, assist Ukraine in its application for EU candidate status, take forward further EU sanctions on Russia and hold Russia to account for its brutal and unjustified invasion."
Ireland has provided 20 million euros ($22 million) in humanitarian aid to the country and Ukrainian refugees in neighboring counties, and 33 million euros ($36 million) in nonlethal assistance for the Ukrainian military through the European Peace Facility.
The statement added: "Ireland has been at the forefront of putting in place a robust EU sanctions regime and of supporting international mechanisms to hold Russia to account for grave violations of international humanitarian law, including referring the situation in Ukraine to the International Criminal Court."
With reporting by dpa
Russian Troops Likely Violated International Humanitarian Law In Ukraine, Report Says
Experts with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) say they found "clear patterns" of violations of international humanitarian law by Russian forces in Ukraine.
The initial findings of their report, released on April 13, document a "catalog of inhumanity perpetrated by Russia's forces in Ukraine," Michael Carpenter, the U.S. ambassador to the OSCE, said in a statement.
"This includes evidence of direct targeting of civilians, attacks on medical facilities, rape, executions, looting, and forced deportation of civilians to Russia," he said.
The report was written by three lawyers from Austria, Switzerland, and the Czech Republic after they were selected by the 45-member OSCE to study the situation.
According to the report, Russian units at a minimum violated their duties to protect civilians. Otherwise, the casualty figures would be lower and far fewer homes, hospitals, and schools would have been destroyed, it said.
The experts found "some violations and problems" in Ukrainian practices, voicing concern about the treatment of prisoners of war.
Russia has denied claims of atrocities, referring to some of the evidence as fabricated.
The report said Russia responded by saying it considered the mechanism under which the experts were appointed "largely outdated and redundant" and declined to appoint a liaison person, referring the OSCE experts to official government statements and briefings.
The Kremlin weighed in again on April 13 in response to a statement by U.S. President Joe Biden accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of genocide in the face of atrocities in Ukraine.
"We consider attempts to twist the situation in this way unacceptable," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to Interfax. "Even more, as we have already said, it is hardly acceptable for the president of the United States of America."
Biden's comments came days after images of the bodies of civilians strewn in the streets of the Ukrainian town of Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv caused shock around the world. Other towns have since reported similar findings after the withdrawal of Russian troops.
The Kyiv district police chief said 720 bodies had been found in the region around the capital from where Russian forces had retreated, and more than 200 people are missing.
Some of the bodies found had their hands tied behind their back and some were apparently shot at close range.
International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan said after visiting Bucha on April 13 that Ukraine was a "crime scene" and this was within the court's jurisdiction.
"We have to pierce the fog of war to get to the truth," Khan said on Twitter.
With reporting by Interfax, Reuters, AP, and dpa
U.S. Warns Of Malware That Could Allow Access To Critical Industrial Controls
Several U.S. government agencies have issued a joint alert warning of the discovery of malicious cybertools capable of gaining access to industrial control systems.
The alert from the Energy Department, the Homeland Security Department, the FBI, and the National Security Agency (NSA) on April 13 did not identify who might be behind the malware. But their private-sector partners quoted by news agencies said the evidence suggests Russia is responsible.
One of the cybersecurity firms involved, Mandiant, said in a report that the tools' functionality was "consistent with the malware used in Russia's prior physical attacks." It called the tools "exceptionally rare and dangerous."
The CEO of Dragos, another government partner, agreed that a state actor almost certainly crafted the malware, which was configured to initially target liquefied-natural-gas and electric-power sites in North America.
CEO Robert Lee declined to comment on the state actor's identity and would not explain how the malware was discovered other than to say it was caught "before an attack was attempted."
"We're actually one step ahead of the adversary. None of us want them to understand where they screwed up," Lee said, according to AP. "Big win."
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) published the alert. It also declined to identify the threat actor.
The U.S. government has warned critical infrastructure industries about possible cyberattacks from Russia as retaliation for severe economic sanctions imposed in response to its invasion of Ukraine.
CISA urged critical infrastructure organizations "especially energy-sector organizations" to implement a series of recommendations aimed at blocking and detecting the malware.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
UN Warns War In Ukraine Threatens To Devastate Many Poor Countries
Russia's war on Ukraine threatens to devastate the economies of many developing countries that are now facing even higher food and energy costs and increasingly difficult financial conditions, a UN task force has warned.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres released the report on April 13, saying that the war was "supercharging" a crisis in food, energy, and finance in poorer countries that were already struggling to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and a lack of access to adequate funding for economic recovery.
"We are now facing a perfect storm that threatens to devastate the economies of many developing countries," Guterres told reporters.
"As many as 1.7 billion people -- one-third of whom are already living in poverty -- are now highly exposed to disruptions in food, energy. and finance systems that are triggering increases in poverty and hunger."
Guterres also cited the fact that 36 countries import more than half of their wheat from Russia and Ukraine.
Rising food and energy prices, coming on top of the crushing debts of many poor countries, could lead to social and political instability, Guterres added.
He called for an immediate end to the war in Ukraine, the lifting of export restrictions, investment in renewable energies, and financial support for developing countries.
Rebeca Grynspan, secretary-general of the UN agency promoting trade and development who coordinated the task force, said those people live in 107 countries that have "severe exposure" to at least one dimension of the crisis -- rising food prices, increasing energy price, or tightening financial conditions.
The report says 69 of the countries, with a population of 1.2 billion people, face a "perfect storm" and are severely or significantly exposed to all three crises. They include 25 countries in Africa, 25 in Asia and the Pacific, and 19 in Latin America and the Caribbean.
Russia is also the world's top natural-gas exporter and second-largest oil exporter, and Russia and neighboring Belarus export about 20 percent of the world’s fertilizers.
Guterres said oil prices had increased by more than 60 percent over the past year, gas prices had jumped 50 percent in recent months, and fertilizer prices had doubled.
The task force calls on countries to ensure a steady flow of food and fertilizer through open markets, lift export restrictions, and direct surpluses and reserves to those in need. Guterres said this would help keep a lid on food prices and calm volatility in food markets.
On energy, the task force urged governments to refrain from hoarding, immediately release strategic petroleum stockpiles and additional reserves, and reduce the use of wheat for biofuels.
Guterres urged countries to use the crisis as an opportunity to accelerate the transition to renewable energy.
On finance, the task force issued "an urgent call for prompt and swift action from the international community" to help developing countries avoid another decade of lost economic development, "a generalized debt crisis, and social and political instability."
With reporting by AP and dpa
Key Russian Ship Sinks In Black Sea, Russia Says As Battle Around Mariupol Continues
Russia's guided-missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, has sunk in the Black Sea after being damaged during the military operation in Ukraine, Russia's Defense Ministry said late on April 14.
The ministry said the vessel sank while being towed to port in a storm after it was heavily damaged by fire. Ukrainian officials said their forces hit the vessel with missiles earlier in the day.
"The vessel lost its balance due to damage sustained in the hull as fire broke out after ammunition exploded," TASS quoted the ministry as saying. "Given the choppy seas, the vessel sank."
The loss of the warship named for the Russian capital was seen as a symbolic defeat for Moscow, which had already been forced to pull its forces back from northern Ukraine earlier this month.
The Moskva could carry 16 long-range cruise missiles, and its loss will greatly reduce Russia’s firepower in the Black Sea.
Russia's Defense Ministry said earlier that a fire on the Moskva caused ammunition to blow up, and its crew had been evacuated. It denied there had been an attack on the ship.
But Maksym Marchenko, the Ukrainian governor of the region around the Black Sea port of Odesa, said the ship had been hit by two Ukrainian-made Neptune anti-ship cruise missiles.
Ukraine said it launched the cruise missile strike amid expectations Moscow is shifting its focus in the war to the east as fierce fighting continues to batter the port city of Mariupol where the defenders were still holding out.
The sinking of the warship is a "big blow" to Russia's naval strength in the Black Sea, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.
"This is...a key part of their efforts to execute some sort of naval dominance in the Black Sea," he told CNN.
Emboldened by the development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy again appealed for Western countries to ship more weapons.
"We are not afraid of anything, because we know what we are fighting for," Zelenskiy said on Twitter. "We have enough courage to put an end to evil. Stop feeding the [Russian] military machine. Help [Ukraine] with weapons. Then peace and good will win much faster."
Russia accused Ukrainian forces of launching air strikes on the Russian region of Bryansk on April 14, injuring civilians. Russia’s Investigative Committee alleged that two Ukrainian military helicopters entered Russia’s air space and carried out air strikes on residential buildings in the village of Klimovo.
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (RNBO) rejected the accusations, calling them "an attempt to ignite anti-Ukraine hysteria in Russia."
In nearby Mariupol, heavy fighting was reported as Russia tries to seize full control of the strategic city, which if true would be the first city Moscow has been able to capture since it launched the war on February 24.
Russia has said that more 1,000 Ukrainian marines surrendered over the past 36 hours, but Ukrainian military officials have not confirmed the reports, saying only that Ukrainian forces were joining up in the city to continue defending it.
Mariupol has emerged as a key battleground as it would give Russia a land corridor between separatist-held eastern areas and the Crimea region it seized and annexed in 2014. It would also free up troops engaged there to help in a wider assault in the south and east of Ukraine.
As the fighting raged, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said nine humanitarian corridors had been agreed upon with Russia to allow for the evacuation of civilians from several cities, including Mariupol, on April 14
Vereshchuk also said that a new prisoner swap had been agreed with Russia and that, in total, 30 Ukrainians would be going home on April 14.
Russia’s war on Ukraine has been widely criticized, with the international community imposing crippling sanctions on Moscow while at the same time isolating it diplomatically. U.S. President Joe Biden said on April 13 that the conflict amounted to genocide.
Ukraine's parliament backed a resolution on April 14 recognizing the actions of Russian forces as genocide -- defined by the 1948 United Nations Genocide Convention as crimes intended "to destroy a national, ethnic, racial or religious group, in whole or in part."
The Russian Army's actions "are not just a crime of aggression, but pursue the goal of the systematic and consistent destruction of the Ukrainian people," the text of the resolution said.
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney was visiting Kyiv on April 14 to focus on how Dublin can continue to provide political, security and humanitarian support to Ukraine, assist Kyiv in its application for European Union candidate status, take forward further EU sanctions on Russia, and "hold Russia to account for its brutal and unjustified invasion."
The war has also raised security concerns in other countries in Europe, with Sweden and Finland saying on April 13 that it could be only a matter of weeks before they apply to join the NATO security alliance.
Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council and one of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies, warned on April 14 that such a move by the two Nordic countries would end the concept of a "nuclear-free" Baltic region.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russia Sanctions 398 Members Of U.S. Congress, 87 Canadian Senators In Tit-For-Tat Moves
Russia has introduced sanctions against 398 members of the U.S. Congress in retaliation against punitive measures announced by Washington over Ukraine.
More sanctions are planned, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on April 13 in a statement quoted by Interfax.
"Taking into account the sanctions the U.S. is constantly introducing, further announcements of Russian countermeasures are planned in the near future," the Foreign Ministry said in the statement.
The sanctions include entry bans on the lawmakers affected.
In a separate statement, the Foreign Ministry said that it had introduced sanctions against 87 members of the Senate of Canada and said more measures will be announced soon due to Ottawa's "short-sighted" policies.
The ministry said the moves follow sanctions announced by Washington last month against 328 members of the Russian Duma, or parliament.
After Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to pro-Western Ukraine on February 24, the West slapped wide-ranging sanctions on Moscow, including the exclusion of several banks from the SWIFT messaging system, embargoes on Russian exports, new restrictions on investments, and asset freezes for government officials and their families.
Western countries have also announced the coordinated expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats suspected of spying.
Russia said it was expelling a senior Czech diplomat from the EU country's embassy in Moscow in a retaliatory step.
Based on reporting by Interfax, AFP, and Reuters
Drone That Crashed Last Month In Zagreb Was Carrying Explosives, Investigators Say
A drone that crashed in Zagreb on March 10 after flying for more than an hour and passing through the airspace of Romania and Hungary was carrying explosives, preliminary results of an investigation show.
The Soviet-era drone crashed in a park in southern Zagreb, waking up students in a nearby dormitory and damaging several parked cars but causing no injuries.
The State Attorney's Office and experts who presented the findings of the investigation at a news conference in Zagreb on April 13 said an explosion occurred when the drone hit the ground.
"Most likely, a high-energy but unconventional substance or mixture of substances of organic origin was used” to cause the explosion. The substances completely “chemically decomposed in the explosion,” making it impossible to identify what they were, said Ivana Bacic, the chief expert for fires and explosives at the Center for Forensic Investigations, Research and Expertise.
The crash caused anger and astonishment in Croatia because the drone spent almost an hour flying in the airspace of three NATO countries -- Romania, Hungary, and Croatia -- without a response.
NATO has not yet been notified about the preliminary findings of the investigation, officials said at the news conference.
In the days after the crash Croatian government and military sources claimed the drone was carrying a bomb, while independent experts claimed it was a reconnaissance model used in aerial recording. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said five days after the crash that the drone wasn't armed.
The Ukrainian and Russian governments denied that the drone was fired from any areas they control and accused each other of launching it.
Jurica Ilic of the State Attorney's Office in Zagreb said that the investigation centered on why it fell from the sky and the investigation will continue to determine who launched the drone and from where.
Before crashing, the drone began a landing maneuver near the Croatian capital, but experts couldn't confirm whether Zagreb was its target. Experts suspect there was a malfunction in its automatic landing system.
Investigators determined after the crash that the drone was a TU-141 reconnaissance aircraft made in the 1980s in the former Soviet Union. But a red star on its wing had been painted over in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, they said.
Ilic said investigators were reluctant to speculate on who sent the drone or where it came from.
"It is difficult for me to conclude who modified the aircraft and who modified the bomb and for what purpose. When we know who did it, we may get answers why," Ilic said.
With reporting by AFP
New Package Of U.S. Military Aid For Ukraine Includes Helicopters, Artillery, Biden Says
U.S. President Joe Biden has approved $800 million in new military assistance for Ukraine to fight Russia, including helicopters, artillery, ammunition, and other weapons.
Biden announced the new package of aid on April 13 after a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
"This new package of assistance will contain many of the highly effective weapons systems we have already provided and new capabilities tailored to the wider assault we expect Russia to launch in eastern Ukraine," Biden said in a statement.
The United States will continue to facilitate the transfer of weapons from allies and partners around the world.
The supply of weapons from the United States and other countries has been critical in sustaining Ukraine's fight against the Russian invasion, Biden said.
It helped ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin failed in his initial war aims to conquer and control Ukraine, he added.
"We cannot rest now. As I assured President Zelenskiy, the American people will continue to stand with the brave Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom," he said.
