Activists: Russian LGBT Rights Campaigner Founded Dead With Stab Wounds

Human rights activists say that Yelena Grigoryeva, an LGBT rights campaigner in Russia’s second largest city of Saint Petersburg, was murdered.



She was found dead with multiple stab wounds on July 20 near her house and apparently was strangled, local online newspaper Fontanka reported, and according to a Facebook post by opposition campaigner Dinar Idrisov and the Russian LGBT Network.



Police in St. Petersburg said they had found the body of a 41-year-old woman but didn’t identify her.



Idrisov said Grigoryeva had received multiple threats both on and offline.



Aside from LGBT causes, Grigoryeva opposed Russia’s annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea and took part in rallies in support of political prisoners.



"Recently she has frequently been a victim of violence and received murder threats," Idrisov said. Grigoryeva "filed complaints to the police regarding the violence and the threats, but there was no reaction".



It is not clear whether the police are investigating her death as a hate crime.



