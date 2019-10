Austrian police have taken an Afghan national into custody in the city of Linz on suspicion of stabbing a civilian to death with a knife and wounding a refugee-center staff member.

Both incidents occurred on October 14, police said, with the first one taking place at a refugee center in Wullowitz near the border with the Czech Republic.

The suspect then fled the scene on a bicycle and stabbed to death a nearby resident before hijacking the victim’s car.

Police are still establishing the motive.

Based on reporting by Reuters and ORF