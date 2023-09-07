Border Crossing Between Pakistan, Afghanistan Remains Closed Following Clashes

Ukrainian port infrastructure was damaged in another Russian drone attack early on September 7, as Russia said drones were downed near Moscow and two other regions.

A grain silo and administrative buildings were damaged in the early morning attack in Izmayil, a Danube port southwest of Odesa, Oleh Kiper, governor of the Odesa region, said.



One person was injured in the attack, the fourth on Ukraine's key Danube River port in the last five days, he said.



Ukraine's military reported shooting down 25 of the 33 drones it said were launched by Russia. Most were aimed at the Odesa region but some also targeted the northern area of Sumy, it added.

Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukraine's grain export infrastructure amid talks about the resumption of the Black Sea grain deal that would allow unhindered exports of grain from Ukrainian ports.



Russia quit the deal in July, a year after it was brokered by the UN and Turkey.



In Russia, drones were downed neared Moscow, the southern Rostov region, and the Bryansk regions in the southwest, state media quoted Russian authorities as saying.



According to TASS, three buildings were damaged in the city of Rostov-on-Don, a city of 1 million people nearly 1,000 kilometers south of Moscow. It is also home to Russia’s Southern Military district. One explosion was reported near its headquarters.



Vasily Golubev, governor of the Rostov region, said one person was injured when one of the drones crashed in the downtown area.



In Bryansk, debris from one of the two destroyed drones shattered windows in a railway station building and damaged cars nearby, the Interfax news agency reported.

In the Moscow region, a drone was downed over the town of Ramenskoye, southeast of the Russian capital, according to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

The fresh drone strikes come a day after 17 people were killed and dozens wounded in a Russian missile strike on a busy outdoor market in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostyantynivka, near the front line in the Donetsk region.



“Those who know this place are well aware that it is a civilian area,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. “There aren’t any military units nearby. The strike was deliberate.”

An eyewitness of the Russian missile attack on the busy market told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service that cars and market stalls caught fire after the explosion, which sent people running in all directions in a scene of mass confusion and fear.



"This is the market. There were a lot of people. The market is lively," the eyewitness said. “It’s very difficult for us. We ask the whole world to stop this war. We're tired. We are old people."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said such brutal Russian attacks underscore "the importance of continuing to support the people of Ukraine.”



Denise Brown, the UN's humanitarian envoy for Ukraine, denounced the attack as "despicable," and the European Union condemned it as "heinous and barbaric."



The market attacked overshadowed a visit to Kyiv by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who announced more than $1 billion in new American funding for Ukraine, including military and humanitarian aid.

About $175 million of the total is in the form of weaponry from U.S. military stockpiles. Another $100 million is in the form of grants to allow Ukraine to purchase arms and equipment, according to the State Department.



"We will continue to stand by Ukraine's side," Blinken told reporters at a press conference with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.



The State Department said Blinken's visit was intended to demonstrate the United States’ "unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and democracy, especially in the face of Russia’s aggression."



Ukraine is in the third month of a major counteroffensive against Russia forces that it hopes will decisively shift the momentum of the war.



Noting progress in the counteroffensive, Blinken said the new aid "will help sustain it and build further momentum.”



He said the new military assistance would be bolstered by the arrival of U.S. Abrams tanks in the fall and the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets to complement training in Europe.



In addition to the military assistance, Blinken announced nearly $805 million in non-arms-related aid for Ukraine, including $300 million for law enforcement, $206 million in humanitarian aid, $203 million to combat corruption, and $90.5 million for removing mines, the State Department said.



The package also includes a previously announced $5.4 million transfer to Ukraine of the frozen assets of Russian oligarchs.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on September 7 that Ukraine is making progress with its counteroffensive.



"The Ukrainians are gradually gaining ground.... They have been able to breach the defensive lines of the Russian forces, and they are moving forward," Stoltenberg told lawmakers in remarks at the European Parliament.

With reporting by AP and Reuters