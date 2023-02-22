Afghanistan
Taliban Sets Up Investment Consortium With Firms From Russia, Iran
Afghanistan's Taliban-led administration has set up a consortium of companies, including some in Russia, Iran, and Pakistan, to create an investment plan focusing on power, mining, and infrastructure, the acting commerce minister, Nooruddin Azizi, said on February 22. The consortium included 14 Afghan businessmen and the Commerce Ministry had signed a memorandum of understanding with the foreign companies who would send delegates to Kabul to look into projects worth up to $1 billion, Azizi told Reuters. Afghanistan's economy has been severely hampered since the Taliban took over in 2021, prompting the international community to enforce sanctions on the country's banking sector. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Pakistan's Defense Minister In Kabul For Talks With Taliban Amid Tensions
A high-level delegation led by Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif is holding talks with Taliban rulers in Kabul amid tensions prompted by Islamabad's accusations that Afghanistan is harboring Pakistani militants and the recent closing of a key border crossing between the two neighbors.
Asif is being accompanied by Islamabad's special representative to Afghanistan, Sadiq Khan, and General Nadeem Anjum, the chief of the powerful Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) agency.
A spokesman for the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad said on Twitter that the delegation was to "discuss security-related matters including counter-terrorism measures."
The visit comes as thousands of trucks remained stranded at the Torkham border crossing following the Taliban's closing of the key gateway on February 19. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also has warned that the use of Afghan soil by militants from the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), is posing a threat to Islamabad.
The Taliban closed Torkham for what they said was Pakistan's failure to fulfill a pledge that it will allow movement for Afghans without valid travel documents for medical purposes.
Pakistan has recently tightened security measures and controls at the border crossings with Afghanistan since the TTP ended a cease-fire with the government in November.
TTP militants are known to have been sheltering in Afghanistan since the Taliban's re-emergence following the withdrawal of the U.S.-led forces in August 2021. However, Afghanistan's Taliban rulers deny that they are offering safe haven to TTP militants.
The office of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the acting deputy prime minister of the Taliban-led government, said in a statement on February 22 that he and the Pakistani delegation held talks about economic relations, trade, and the situation at border crossings.
Both the Torkham and Chaman border crossings, which are critical for landlocked Afghanistan, have been temporarily closed in the past.
U.S. Judge Rules 9/11 Families Can't Seize $3.5 Billion In Frozen Afghan Funds
A U.S. court has ruled that families of the victims of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks are not entitled to access $3.5 billion of frozen Afghan funds being held in the United States. Judge George Daniel of the Southern District of New York said on February 21 that there was no jurisdiction to seize the money because the Taliban-led government is not legitimate. Handing over money ultimately owned by Afghanistan's central bank would amount to being an acknowledgment of the legitimacy of the Taliban's government, he said. Washington has not recognized the Taliban as Afghanistan’s legitimate rulers. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Thousands Of Trucks Stuck At Afghan-Pakistan Border Crossing
A key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan remained closed for a third day, with thousands of trucks stuck and businesses facing losses as officials from both sides try to broker a solution. Taliban authorities on February 19 closed Torkham, the main point of transit for travelers and goods between Pakistan and landlocked Afghanistan. Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, director of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said up to 6,000 trucks loaded with goods had been stuck on both sides since February 19. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Key Afghan-Pakistani Border Crossing Closed; Border Guards Exchange Fire
Pakistani and Afghan border guards exchanged fire at a key crossing between the two neighbors on February 20, Pakistani officials said.
There were no immediate reports about casualties on either side after the incident at the Torkham border crossing, which has been closed since February 19.
An official from Torkham told RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal on condition of anonymity that the Pakistani border guards had come under fire from the Afghan side, manned by Taliban forces.
Taliban officials said they had closed the Torkham border crossing following Pakistan's failure to fulfill a pledge that it would allow the movement for Afghans without valid travel documents for medical purposes.
Neither side has made any official comment about the situation at Torkham so far.
Occasional clashes have taken place between Pakistani and Taliban forces in the border area despite a relative improvement in relations after the radical movement returned to power in August 2021 following the departure of U.S.-led international forces.
But Pakistan has recently tightened security measures and controls at the border crossings with Afghanistan since the Pakistani Taliban, known as the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ended a cease-fire with the government in November.
TTP militants are known to have been sheltering in Pakistan's tribal areas.
Shots could be heard in videos posted on social media from the area, although it remained unclear who was firing.
Separately, a gunbattle erupted late on February 19 between Pakistani troops and Taliban forces in Durbaba, a town in the Afghan province of Nangarhar close to Torkham. One Taliban fighter was killed in the exchange of fire, Radio Mashaal reported.
There was no official reaction about the incident from either side.
Both the Torkham and Chaman border crossings, which are critical for landlocked Afghanistan, have been temporarily closed in the past.
Afghan Journalist Majrooh Released After Five Days In Custody
An Afghan journalist was released from detention on February 19 after spending five days in custody in the country's southern province of Kandahar. Afghanistan's Journalists Center welcomed the release of Tolonews journalist Mohammadyar Majrooh, calling for the immediate and unconditional release of all other journalists still in prison. Authorities provided no reason why Majrooh was detained or where he was taken. The Taliban has imposed severe restrictions on the media and freedom of expression since it retook power in August 2021.
Global Female Foreign Ministers Condemn Rights Restrictions Against Afghan Women
The 11 female foreign ministers attending the Munich Security Council have issued a joint statement condemning the efforts of Afghanistan's Taliban to "exclude women from all public life." "Women are kept from strolling in parks, are not seen on TV screens anymore, are deprived from their right to attend schools and universities, and are now also kept from working in humanitarian assistance," the statement noted, calling on the Taliban to lift the restrictions on women immediately. The statement also expressed support for "the brave women and men of Iran in their daily fight for their rights and freedom."
Seven Arrested In Bulgaria After Bodies Of 18 Afghan Migrants Found In Abandoned Truck
SOFIA -- Seven people have been arrested in Bulgaria a day after the bodies of 18 Afghan migrants were found in an abandoned truck near the village of Lokorsko outside capital, Sofia, authorities said on February 18.
Atanas Ilkov, director of the Main Directorate of the National Police, said three people were arrested on February 17 in the Sofia area, while the owner of the truck was also detained in Burgas on the same day.
Three additional people were later detained in Burgas, Kableshkovo, and Karnobat, Bulgarian media reported, citing sources.
Deputy Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov told a news briefing on February 18 that this was "another transport of migrants" carried out by an organized crime group.
He added that the crime group had been making at least two such transports a month, but this time "out of purely human greed" they loaded too many people into the truck.
"In previous cases, between 25 and 35 were loaded. For this truck, 52 people was too many," he prosecutor said, citing a joint investigation by the Bulgarian Interior Ministry and the Prosecutor’s Office.
The Interior Ministry had said the truck was carrying about 52 migrants and that survivors -- some in extremely bad condition -- had been taken to three hospitals in Sofia for emergency treatment.
"They have suffered from a lack of oxygen, their clothes are wet, they are freezing, and obviously haven't eaten for days," Health Minister Assen Medzhidiev said.
A Bulgarian citizen told BTV he had happened to be passing by the truck and the migrants outside the vehicle asked him for help.
The truck was abandoned along a highway near Sofia, and the driver fled, according to the Interior Ministry. The people may have been hidden in a shelter built under a load of timber, state news agency BTA reported.
Police received the first report about the truck around 2:15 p.m. Authorities are working to determine the exact cause of death for the 18 people and the route the truck took. They estimated that the truck had been abandoned for 24 hours.
The Prosecutor-General's Office announced that a nationwide investigation has been launched, and deputy chief prosecutor Borislav Sarafov had arrived on the scene along with Sofia prosecutor Iliana Kirilova.
Authorities said the Afghan migrants likely were traveling from Turkey on their way to Western Europe.
The reports come after EU leaders agreed to measures including initiatives to strengthen the defense infrastructure along the border between Bulgaria and Turkey, including the use of cameras and observation towers, dpa reported.
Leaders of member states met in Brussels on February 16 to discuss actions to deal with the growing number of migrants arriving illegally. About 330,000 border crossing cases were registered last year.
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehhammer recently visited the Bulgarian-Turkish border, where he said 2 billion euros were needed to expand the fence along the EU external border to reduce migration pressure to Europe. Failure to deal with migration was cited by Vienna as an obstacle to the admission of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen passport-free travel zone.
The Azadi Briefing: Taliban Divisions Come Out Into The Open
I'm Mustafa Sarwar, a senior news editor at RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
Key Taliban officials have recently appeared to criticize the militant group's supreme leader, Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, whose repressive policies have alienated Afghans and isolated the Taliban's unrecognized government internationally.
Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Taliban's powerful interior minister, gave a speech on February 11 in which he appeared to accuse Akhundzada of "monopolizing power" and "hurting the reputation" of the militant group.
Another influential Taliban official, Defense Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, said in a February 15 speech in Kabul that the militant group "should never be arrogant" and must "always respond to the legitimate demands of the nation."
Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi on February 16 that "all members share the same thoughts, beliefs, and ideology," adding that Haqqani and Yaqoob were merely making suggestions.
Why It's Important: Haqqani and Yaqoob's public comments appear to have lifted the lid on the widening rifts within the Taliban, which has come under national and international condemnation for its severe restrictions on women's rights and human rights abuses.
As the Taliban has attempted to transform from an insurgency into a functional government after seizing power in 2021, there have been mounting reports of infighting.
Akhundzada, who rarely travels outside his stronghold in the southern province of Kandahar, has consolidated power and empowered ultraconservative clerics who share his extremist views.
What's Next: It is unclear yet if growing internal and foreign criticism will force Akhundzada to moderate his policies.
Experts do not expect internal differences to lead to an open revolt. But the infighting suggests that a growing number of Taliban officials believe change is necessary.
The Week's Best Stories
- A devastating humanitarian and economic crisis has forced some Afghans to turn to the booming methamphetamine industry to eke out a living and stave off starvation. Thousands of people are believed to be earning money by collecting ephedra, a wild herb that is used to make crystal meth. "For now, it is our only source of income," harvester Ahmad Wali told Radio Azadi. "We collect it from the mountains and sell it in the city."
- After 30 years in business, Gul Rahman says he may have to close his Kabul butcher's shop. The economic collapse since the Taliban regained control in Afghanistan has seen demand for meat plummet. "I can say many people can't afford to buy meat once a month," Rahman told Radio Azadi in this video. "People have a lot of troubles. If it goes on like this, I guess I will leave this occupation because there's no business."
What To Keep An Eye On
Taliban fighters stormed the offices of the private Tamadon TV station in Kabul on February 14, a witness told Radio Azadi on condition of anonymity.
The armed men, who identified themselves as Taliban Interior Ministry personnel, seized three vehicles belonging to the TV station. It was unclear if any staff members were detained.
A spokesman for the Taliban later said that "our forces entered the television [station] by mistake." The Afghanistan Journalists Center, a local watchdog, accused the Taliban of "intimidation."
Broadcasting mainly religious content, Tamadon TV was established by Ayatollah Mohammad Asif Mohseni, a prominent Afghan Shi'ite cleric who died in 2019.
Why It's Important: In the past, Afghanistan's Sunni Taliban rulers have suppressed the country's Shi'ite Hazara minority.
Since regaining power, the Taliban has tried to assuage Hazara fears of discrimination and persecution. But rights groups have documented the extrajudicial killings and forced evictions of Hazara by the Taliban in parts of the country.
The raid on Tamadon TV is also the latest attempt by the Taliban to suppress media freedom in Afghanistan. The militants have waged a brutal crackdown on dissent that has targeted journalists, human rights defenders, and intellectuals.
The Afghanistan Journalists Center said it recorded 260 cases of press-freedom violations in 2022, including "detentions, threats, assaults, and restrictions on media outlets, journalists, and in particular women journalists."
Former Bodyguard Arrested Over Shooting Of Former Afghan Female Lawmaker
Afghan police have arrested the former bodyguard of a female member of parliament who was shot to death at her home in Kabul last month, the Taliban administration said on February 17. Gunmen killed Mursal Nabizada, a lawmaker during the previous foreign-backed government, and her bodyguard in an attack at her home in mid-January. Police said they had arrested a former guard, who had confessed to the crime, but that the motive was not clear. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Afghan Brothers Get Life Terms For Killing Sister In Germany
A German court on February 16 sentenced two Afghan brothers to life in prison for murdering their sister because they disapproved of her lifestyle. The victim, a 34-year-old mother of two identified as Maryam H., was found buried several weeks after going missing from her home in Berlin in July 2021. Surveillance video showed her brothers, Yousuf and Mahdi H., boarding a train dragging a heavy suitcase believed to have contained her body. The judge said the brothers killed the woman "because she was increasingly pulling away from [their] controlling influence."
Impoverished Afghans Turn To Booming Crystal-Meth Industry To Eke Out A Living
A devastating humanitarian and economic crisis has forced millions of Afghans to find new sources of income.
A growing number of them have turned to the booming methamphetamine industry to eke out a living and stave off starvation.
Among them is Ahmad Wali, who lives in the remote province of Ghor in central Afghanistan. Wali is believed to be among the thousands of people who earn money by collecting ephedra, a wild herb that is used to make crystal meth.
"For now, it is our only source of income," he told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. "We collect it from the mountains and sell it in the city."
The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021 worsened a major humanitarian crisis and triggered an economic collapse. Western donors abruptly cut off assistance to the heavily aid-dependent country and imposed sanctions on the new, unrecognized government.
An estimated 1 million Afghans have lost their jobs since the militant group seized power, joining the hundreds of thousands who were already unemployed.
WATCH: After 30 years in business, Gul Rahman says he may have to close his Kabul butcher's shop as the demand for meat collapses.
'Safety Net'
Harvesters sell ephedra, a common herb that is locally known as "oman," in local markets for around $5 per kilogram. The buyers, most of them middlemen, then sell it on for a profit.
"I profit by buying it from the harvesters and selling it on to major [producers]," Noor Ahmad, a distributor from Ghor, told Radio Azadi.
The ephedra is then processed in the hundreds of meth labs that are believed to exist in Afghanistan to make meth. The drug, which has the appearance of white crystals, is then smuggled to neighboring countries, from where it eventually reaches Europe and North America.
The crystal-meth industry took off around 2017, when drug traffickers discovered that the native ephedra herb could be used to make ephedrine, the key ingredient in crystal meth.
For decades, Afghanistan has been the world's biggest producer of opium. But experts say the country has also become a significant supplier of crystal meth.
The meth industry is booming despite the Taliban issuing a ban in December 2021 on the cultivation, production, and trafficking of all illicit narcotics.
Experts say the militant group has turned a blind eye to the lucrative drug trade. The cash-strapped Taliban government, they say, is unwilling to enforce its ban because illicit narcotics remains a major source of revenue.
The militants are also unable to provide alternative livelihoods for the tens of thousands of farmers who are dependent on the drug trade for survival, experts say.
"The narcotics industry and other informal aspects of the economy appear to be serving as a safety net for the vast numbers of Afghans thrust into poverty since the Taliban takeover," Graeme Smith, an author on Afghanistan and a senior consultant for the International Crisis Group, a Brussels-based think tank, told RFE/RL.
Wahid Hamas, the spokesman for the Taliban's governor of Ghor Province, said the authorities were serious about rooting out drugs in Afghanistan, which is home to an estimated 3.5 million addicts, a number that accounts for around 10 percent of the population.
Hamas said the group had seized tons of narcotics, arrested dozens of alleged traffickers, and destroyed drug labs since the ban was issued.
"That would mean depriving hungry people of livelihoods at the same time as foreign donors give less and less assistance," Smith pointed out. "This double whammy could immiserate even more Afghans."
International donors provided around $3 billion in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in 2022, a figure that Smith says is unlikely to be matched this year.
'Staggering' Production
For years, the Taliban has taxed poppy farmers and been involved in the trafficking of narcotics to neighboring countries.
The United Nations estimated that the Afghan opium trade generated some $2.7 billion of income in 2021. A 2020 report commissioned by NATO said that the Taliban earned more than $400 million from the drug industry, although some experts believe such estimates are exaggerated.
Najib Ahmadi, a former senior Afghan counternarcotics official, says that during its insurgency the Taliban was against the production of meth and banned it in areas it controlled. The group, he says, feared that meth would undermine its income from taxing opium cultivation and heroin trafficking.
"[But] the production of meth has increased after the Taliban returned to power," he said. "Meth is now being processed in all corners of the country."
Ahmadi adds that most of the meth in Afghanistan was produced in the country's western and northern provinces.
"The production of meth has been staggering since the Taliban captured power," he said. "It now competes with opiates."
Based on reporting by Radio Azadi reporters in Afghanistan and in the region whose names are being withheld for security reasons
China, Iran Call On Afghanistan To End Restrictions On Women
China and Iran have urged mutual neighbor Afghanistan to end restrictions on women’s work and education. The call came in a joint statement on February 16 issued at the close of a visit to Beijing by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. The call is notable coming from Iran’s hard-line Shi'ite Muslim regime, which has been challenged by months of protests sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody for allegedly violating clothing requirements. Raisi expressed support for China’s crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong and claim to self-ruling democratic Taiwan. To read the original story by AP, click here.
The Thrill Is Gone For Valentine's Day In Taliban-Controlled Kabul
St. Valentine had a difficult time finding love in Afghanistan, but his namesake holiday quickly rose in popularity after the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001.
Kabul's iconic Flower Street soon blossomed with red roses and sweetheart kitsch every February 14 as romance-minded Afghans abandoned tradition and put their affections on public display.
But with the Taliban's return to power, the thrill for Valentine's Day in the Afghan capital has gone.
Restaurants and flower shops used to go big for the holiday, attracting sweethearts with romantic dinners and amorous displays.
While red roses and balloons are still on offer, Valentine's Day is now much like any other day on Flower Street. That is, aside from posters from the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice advising passersby to "avoid celebrating lovers' day!"
Saleh, who gave only his first name to RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, says that he and his fellow florists did not do anything special.
"We don't make luxurious preparations like before," he said. "We have prepared fresh flowers and arranged some gift boxes. Only a few people who have fiancés want to buy a ring, a flower, a mobile phone, or other gifts they like."
When Yassin first courted his wife six years ago, they considered Valentine's Day among their most memorable opportunities to celebrate their affection for each other. But now, two years into their marriage and nearly 17 months after the Taliban seized power, they mark the day in secret.
"This year there is no excitement and enthusiasm," he told Radio Azadi, giving only his first name. "Unfortunately, young men only go to shops very secretly to buy gifts for someone they like."
Even before the Taliban takeover in August 2021, Valentine's Day was not widely celebrated around the country, and was mainly marked only in Kabul and other urban areas.
In Herat, a conservative city, religious authorities wary of public displays of affection and the celebration of a day honoring a Christian saint banned the holiday in 2019, declaring it "un-Islamic."
"We do not have Valentine's Day in Islam," Abdul Aleem Modrek, head of Fakhr al-Madares, one of around 600 religious schools, or madrasahs, in Herat Province, told RFE/RL at the time. "This is a foreign culture that has come to change the minds of people and, God forbid, to deviate them from the right path."
That thinking was reinforced as the new Taliban government imposed its hard-line interpretation of Islam around the country.
While there were reports that even Taliban fighters and officials in Kabul were spurred to buy flowers for loved ones on February 14 last year, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Radio Azadi at the time that Valentine's Day had no place in Afghan culture and society.
Jamil says he and his wife, Marzia, celebrated Valentine's Day both in Kabul and Herat before they wed two years ago. As a married couple, however, they would not dare under Taliban rule.
"Last year it was very dire and awkward," Jamil said, providing only his and his wife's first names. "We were alone at home and maybe we shared a smile."
Since regaining power, the Taliban has imposed severe restrictions on the social lives of Afghans by enforcing a strict dress code and gender segregation.
The militants have been accused of attempting to eradicate women from public by banning them from education and work.
Based on reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi reporters in the region whose names are being withheld for security reasons
No Money, No Meat: A Kabul Butcher Feels Afghan Economic Collapse
After 30 years in business, Gul Rahman says he may have to close his Kabul butcher's shop. The economic collapse since the Taliban regained control in Afghanistan has seen demand for meat collapse.
Afghan Journalists Partially Win Case Against U.K. Government Over Relocation
Eight Afghan journalists who worked for the BBC and other British media organizations partially won a legal challenge on February 13 against the British government's refusal to relocate them from Afghanistan. The journalists' lawyers told London's High Court in December that the eight all worked "alongside and in support of the British government's mission" in Afghanistan, meaning they are at high risk of being killed by the country’s Taliban rulers. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Pakistan Launches Anti-Polio Campaign, Detects Virus From Afghanistan
Pakistan on February 13 launched a door-to-door campaign to vaccinate millions of children against polio after evidence of cross-border transmission from neighboring Afghanistan. The National Institute of Health confirmed the detection of poliovirus genetically linked to the virus found in Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan in November 2022 in Lahore, Pakistan's second-largest city, last month. "This is the first evidence of cross-border transmission in more than a year," the Health Ministry said in a statement. The five-day campaign will target more than 6 million children under the age of five in 39 districts of the country.
UN Official Calls For Immediate Release Of Detained Afghan Activist
The UN's special rapporteur for Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, has called for the immediate and unconditional release of Parisa Mubariz, a women’s rights activist. The founder of a women rights group in the country's northern Takhar Province was arrested on February 11, along with her brother, from their home in Taluqan city, Bennett said in a tweet. Mubariz's arrest comes days after a number of women organized a small protest in Takhar Province demanding their rights to education and employment. Protesting for girls' rights to education "is not a crime," Bennett said.
Outspoken Afghan Women's Rights Campaigner, Who Advocates Dialogue With Taliban, Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize
When the Taliban seized power in August 2021, hundreds of women’s rights activists fled Afghanistan, fearing reprisals from the militant group. But Mahbouba Seraj, one of the most prominent rights campaigners in the country, refused to leave, even though she holds a U.S. passport.
Despite intimidation from the Taliban, the 75-year-old has continued to advocate for the rights of women and girls and operate a network of shelters for women fleeing domestic abuse.
During the last 16 months, the hard-line Islamist group has imposed severe restrictions on women’s appearances, freedom of movement, and their right to work and receive an education.
The Taliban has also waged a brutal crackdown on dissent that has targeted human rights defenders, women activists, journalists, and intellectuals. The militants have violently dispersed peaceful protests staged by women demanding their basic rights.
Seraj has called for engagement with the Taliban’s internationally unrecognized government, a view that has attracted criticism from some Afghans.
Seraj’s work and courage were recognized by the Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO), a Norway-based independent research institution, which nominated her for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Henrik Urdal, the director of PRIO, on February 1 revealed that he had nominated Seraj jointly with Narges Mohammadi, the jailed Iranian human rights activist and lawyer.
Urdal said both women had shone “a spotlight on the nonviolent struggle for human rights” and are “highly deserving nominees to share the prize, based on their tireless efforts to improve women's rights in Iran and Afghanistan.”
The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which chooses the recipients of the Nobel Peace Prize each year, does not reveal who is nominated.* But nominators, who range from politicians and former winners to think tanks, can choose to reveal their choices. The winner is expected to be announced in October.
Seraj told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi that winning the prize would be a “great honor for me and for Afghanistan.”
“This nomination is the result of all the sacrifices and efforts of Afghan women,” she said. “From the girls who have taken to the streets of Afghanistan and raised their voices to those who have lost their lives, been imprisoned, or suffered.”
Many Afghan women have praised Seraj for standing up to the Taliban and fighting for the rights of women and girls.
"Women who work in these difficult circumstances inside Afghanistan deserve to be acknowledged," Samira, a Kabul-based rights activist who did not want to reveal her full name for fear of retribution, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
Halima Kazem, an Afghan-American historian at Stanford University, said Seraj’s nomination has put an “important spotlight on the fight that women and girls in Afghanistan are waging against the Taliban and other societal pressures."
Seraj has been outspoken in her criticism of the Taliban’s policies on women in her appearances in international media and forums, which Kazem said has energized "resistance by women in Afghanistan and mobilized support abroad."
Still, Seraj has called for dialogue with the militant group, saying there is no choice but to talk to Afghanistan’s new rulers.
"The problem is not going to be solved if we don't sit down and talk," she told Radio Azadi. "We must have a country in which we can all live in."
Her views run contrary to some Afghans who have called for the international community to further isolate and punish the Taliban.
Seraj hit back at her critics, saying engagement with the Taliban is the only way to ease the devastating humanitarian and economic crises in Afghanistan.
"Do you have any other suggestions?" she asked. "Or do you want all of us to die here in Afghanistan?”
Seraj is the niece of reformist Afghan King Amanullah Khan, who won independence from Britain in 1919 and ruled until 1929. Her career as a journalist, humanitarian, and activist spans more than four decades. She has not left Afghanistan since 2003, when she returned to her homeland after 26 years in exile in the United States.
She founded and ran various organizations, such as the nonprofit Afghan Women's Network, the Organization for Research in Peace and Solidarity, and the Afghan Women Skills Development Center. The latter runs shelters for vulnerable Afghan women and children fleeing domestic abuse.
Local and foreign NGOs have come under mounting pressure from the Taliban, which has forced many of them to either shut down or restrict their operations.
But Seraj has been able to convince the Taliban to allow her to continue some of her activities, even as she protests the group’s restrictions on women.
“It is a brave act of resistance," said Mariam Atash, an Afghan-American lawyer and women's rights campaigner.
*CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Seraj was short-listed for the Nobel Peace Prize. She was nominated for the prize by the Peace Research Institute Oslo.
The Azadi Briefing: A Diplomatic Exodus From Afghanistan
I'm Abubakar Siddique, a senior correspondent at RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
Taliban-ruled Afghanistan has witnessed a diplomatic exodus in recent weeks.
Saudi Arabia closed its embassy in Kabul and evacuated its staff on February 2. The Taliban claimed the departure was temporary. But sources told Reuters that the Saudi mission had relocated to neighboring Pakistan due to security reasons.
Reports have also surfaced about the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) closing its mission in the Afghan capital.
Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E., historical allies of the Taliban, were among only a handful of countries that kept their embassies open after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. The others included Iran, China, Russia, India, and Turkey.
The recent departure of foreign diplomats and embassy staff from Afghanistan appears to be in response to heightened fears over possible attacks by Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K), a rival of the Taliban. The extremist group has targeted the Russian and Pakistani embassies in Kabul in recent months and threatened other missions.
Why It's Important: The exodus is likely to further isolate the Taliban's unrecognized government, which has been hit by international sanctions.
By attacking or threatening foreign missions in Afghanistan, IS-K militants appear to be trying to undermine the Taliban's ties with its key foreign backers and scuttle efforts by the Kabul authorities to attract international trade and investment.
Following IS-K's attack on a Chinese-owned hotel in Kabul in December, Beijing advised its citizens to leave Afghanistan as soon as possible.
What's Next: More countries could close their embassies or cut their staff in Afghanistan due to security threats. That also applies to the United Nations and foreign NGOs who have staff in the country.
More departures would be a blow not only to the Taliban's attempts to gain international recognition, but international efforts to ease the devastating humanitarian crisis that has gripped Afghanistan.
The Week's Best Stories
- Afghan university professor Ismail Mashal made headlines in December when he ripped up his degrees on live TV to protest the Taliban's ban on female education. He followed that up by walking around Kabul and donating books to girls and women. On February 2, Mashal's challenge to the Taliban authorities landed him in prison after he was arrested.
- Mahbouba Seraj, an Afghan women's rights activist, has been shortlisted for the Nobel Peace Prize. Even as many activists fled Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, Siraj remained in Kabul to operate a network of women's shelters. Seraj told Radio Azadi that winning the prize would be a "great honor for me and for Afghanistan."
What To Keep An Eye On
The Taliban said on February 8 that at least 100 Afghan nationals had been killed or injured in the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
Members of the Afghan community in Turkey have said the death toll is likely much higher. More than 70,000 Afghans are estimated to live in areas in southern Turkey affected by the earthquakes.
In total, more than 22,000 people have died in the February 6 earthquakes.
Why It's Important: Turkey is home to about 3.8 million refugees, including more than 300,000 Afghans. Some of them fled to Turkey following the Taliban takeover.
Ankara has not afforded many Afghans asylum or refugee status. Instead, they have been placed under a "temporary protection regime" that puts them in a position to be resettled to a third country or be deported.
That status could complicate or prevent Afghans affected by the earthquake in Turkey from accessing life-saving humanitarian aid.
RFE/RL President Says Afghan Service 'Stronger Than Ever' With Expanded Programming, Despite Taliban Ban
RFE/RL President Jamie Fly has said that Radio Azadi has come back “stronger than ever” with expanded programming despite the Taliban’s efforts to ban the company’s Afghan news service from the airwaves and the Internet.
“When the Taliban took Azadi off its airwaves, Azadi came back stronger than ever, doubling its daily time on air to become a 24/7 service,” RFE/RL President and CEO Jamie Fly said in a February 8 statement. “For two decades, Afghans have turned to Azadi for hope, and we will continue to find ways to reach them."
The statement came after Radio Azadi’s Dari and Pashto websites were blocked in Afghanistan this week, and after the Taliban removed Azadi broadcasts from AM and FM airwaves on December 1. Azadi remained accessible to listeners in Afghanistan on medium-wave and shortwave frequencies.
In response to the ban, RFE/RL on January 30 announced that it was doubling the length of its radio broadcasts to provide 24/7 coverage. Twelve hours of broadcasts are now transmitted on medium wave, followed by 12 hours on shortwave every day.
The expanded coverage was announced on Azadi’s 21st anniversary serving as a public broadcaster in Afghanistan.
After the Taliban implemented the airwaves ban on December 1, Fly described the decision as “tragic” and said that banning Azadi broadcasts would cut off a “lifeline for tens of millions of Afghans.”
“RFE/RL will not change our editorial line to accommodate Taliban demands in order to stay on the air,” Fly said at the time. “We know from experience that our audiences make great efforts to find us. The truth cannot be completely suppressed.”
In a recent survey commissioned by the U.S. Agency for Global Media, half of Afghan adults surveyed use Azadi content weekly.
The Taliban has consistently pressured Azadi since the hard-line Islamist group seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021.
Following the Taliban takeover, RFE/RL closed its Kabul bureau, but continues to cover news ignored by state media and at odds with the Taliban’s hardline views, including on women’s issues, freedom of the press, and human rights.
Taliban Seizes Afghan Professor For Giving Out Free Books To Women And Girls
A man who wheeled books around Kabul and gave them out for free in response to a Taliban ban on higher education for girls and women was arrested on February 2. The day before, RFE/RL interviewed him as he made his rounds through the Afghan capital.
Media Watchdog Urges Release Of Journalist Detained In Kabul
Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) along with 14 French media outlets and production companies called on Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers on February 6 to release a journalist imprisoned for a month in Kabul. In a joint statement, RSF and French media said journalist Mortaza Behbudi, who holds dual French and Afghan citizenship, was arrested on January 7 in the Afghan capital, two days after he arrived in the country as part of a reporting assignment. They said they decided to make the case public after trying in vain for a month to obtain his release. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Qatar Sends Envoy To Afghan Capital To Meet With Taliban
An envoy for Qatar's foreign minister visited the Afghan capital on February 5 and met with the Taliban administration's acting foreign minister, according to an Afghan Foreign Ministry statement. The visit comes after the Taliban administration placed restrictions on women's education and NGO work, which Qatar labelled "deeply concerning" amid widespread international criticism. Mutlaq bin Majed al-Qahtani, the special envoy of Qatar's foreign minister, took part in meetings with the Taliban-led government's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul, officials said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
At Least Two Civilians Wounded In Bomb Blast In Kabul
At least two civilians were wounded in a bomb blast in Kabul city on February 4, police said. Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said that the blast was caused by a magnetic bomb that was attached to a private vehicle. An investigative team was inspecting the scene of the explosion, police added. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack that comes after several weeks of calm. When the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, the Islamic State group intensified its attacks in Afghanistan, mainly targeting religious minorities, members of the Taliban, and areas where foreign diplomats live.
