Polish PM Tusk Says Railway Explosion 'Act Of Sabotage'

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said an explosion on a major railway line that is used to transport military goods and aid to Ukraine was caused by an "unprecedented act of sabotage."

Tusk said in a post on social media on November 17 that the blast occurred a day earlier on a line running from Warsaw to the eastern Polish city of Lublin, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

"The blowing up of the railway track on the Warsaw-Lublin route is an unprecedented act of sabotage aimed at the security of the Polish state and its citizens," Tusk said in the post, adding that an investigation is under way.

He gave no further details of the blast or of who may have been behind it but said a second site with damage was discovered on the same line further east.

Polish officials, as well as those from other European nations, have long accused Moscow is accused of waging a "hybrid" campaign of sabotage and spying against those countries that have aided Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Last month, Polish authorities arrested eight people suspected of spying or planning attacks on behalf of Russia.

In January, Tusk accused Russia of plotting terror attacks against unspecified targets utilizing aircraft.

His comments came amid a growing number of suspicious, alarming, and unexplained incidents.

Some have involved international airlines and allegations Russia was seeking to plant secret explosives on cargo flights, while others involved ships that have disrupted undersea cables.

Moscow has routinely denied Western accusations of terror attacks, including arson, break-ins, poisoning, and attacks on individuals in the West.