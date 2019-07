Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has arrested Aleksandr Vorobyov who worked as an assistant to President Vladimir Putin's envoy to the Urals region, Nikolai Tsukanov. The FSB says Vorobyov is facing charges of high treason. He was wearing a camouflage balaclava as he appeared before a Moscow court on July 5. This is the first publicly known case of a government official being arrested on suspicions of treason in post-Soviet Russia.