Russia’s main security agency said an aide to a Kremlin-appointed envoy had been detained on treason charges, in what appeared to be the first such case targeting a government official since the Soviet collapse.

In a statement on July 5, the Federal Security Service (FSB) identified the official as Aleksander Vorobyov, who worked as an assistant to the Kremlin-appointed envoy to the central Urals region.

Russian news agencies said Vorobyov appeared in a Moscow court on July 5.

The FSB said treason charges carry punishment of up to 20 years in prison, but gave no further details as to the alleged crime.

Vorobyov reportedly had worked for a year as an aide to Nikolai Tsukanov, President Vladimir Putin's envoy to the Urals region.

Prior to that he had held jobs in the provincial government of the Kaliningrad region.

It wasn't immediately clear if Tsukanov had made any public comment on Vorobyov's detention.

While the FSB has opened treason investigations against scientists, law enforcement officials, and even its own officers in the past, the case against Vorobyov appeared to be the first time that a top government official had been targeted.

With reporting by AP