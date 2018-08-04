Albanian PM Says NATO To Spend Millions To Modernize Air Base

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama says NATO has decided to spend 50 million euros ($58 million) to modernize the country’s air base in Kucove.

Rama on August 4 wrote on his Facebook page that the move will be done in partnership with the government of Albania, which joined the Western military alliance in 2009.

He added that work is expected to begin at some point this year. He said the base will continue to serve Albania’s air force and also be used as support base for NATO air-supply purposes, logistical support, and for training purposes.

The base, which has been used by the Albanian military for decades, is 80 kilometers south of the capital, Tirana.



“Undoubtedly, an investment of these dimensions creates new opportunities for economic and social development of the entire region, where the construction of this new air base of the recent economy is planned,” he wrote.

