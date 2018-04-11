Many Feared Dead In Crash Of Algerian Military Plane

Many people are feared dead after an Algerian military plane with more than 100 people on board crashed in the North African country, local media reports say.

The plane was carrying military personnel when it came down near Boufarik airport in northern Algeria on April 11.

TV footage from the crash site showed smoke coming from wreckage in a field.

Algerie24 said that the military transport plane crashed minutes after taking off and that at least 105 people were killed.

The state news agency said the Soviet-designed Il-76 plane was headed for Bechar in southwestern Algeria.

The cause was not immediately known.

Boufarik is located some 30 kilometers from the Algerian capital, Algiers.

Based on reporting by Reuters, BBC, AFP, AP, and TASS