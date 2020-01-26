All Reported Safe After Passenger Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Tehran

An Iranian passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing at a Tehran airport, the semiofficial Mehr news agency reports.

The report said the plane was heading from Tehran to Istanbul on January 25 but turned back and landed at Mehrabad airport following a technical problem.

Mehr quoted airport officials as saying the plane landed safely and that there were no injuries to passengers or crew.

The plane had departed from Imam Khomeini airport.

The report did not specify the type of technical problem but said the plane belonged to the Iran Airtour company.

The incident comes nearly three weeks after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps admitted that it had accidentally shot down a Ukrainian airliner near Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 aboard.

Based on reporting by Mehr and Reuters