Amid Spike In Cases, Sarajevo Surgeon Calls COVID-19 'A Disease With A Thousand Faces'

Bosnia-Herzegovina has recorded more COVID-19 deaths per capita than any other country in Europe. The highly infectious Delta variant has led to a new spike in cases, with most of the patients in serious condition unvaccinated. RFE/RL visited the COVID ward of the Dr. Abdulah Nakas General Hospital in Sarajevo, where all 90 beds are full and 20 people are currently in intensive care and breathing with the help of ventilators.