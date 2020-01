The U.S. strike that killed Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's elite Quds Force, has caused shock and confusion among the ranks of Iran-backed Shi'ite militias in Iraq. That's according to Radio Sawa correspondent Saleem Al-Abbasi. Speaking to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in Prague on January 3, Al-Abbasi doubted that anyone could replace Soleimani or match his influence among militia groups in the region.