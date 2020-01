Thousands of Iranians have attended government-organized funeral rallies for Qasem Soleimani, who had led the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' influential Quds Force. The processions took part in Ahvaz, near Iran's border with Iraq, and in the Shi'ite holy city of Mashhad on January 5, two days after Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone attack near Baghdad. The Quds Force has been designated a foreign terrorist organization by the United States.