Romanian Prosecutors Search Electronic Devices In Andrew Tate Case
Andrew Tate, the divisive Internet personality who is under house arrest in Romania on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, appeared at prosecutors’ offices on April 10 for forensic searches of electronic equipment confiscated during investigations, his lawyer said. Tate, 36, a British-U.S. citizen who has 6 million Twitter followers, was initially detained in late December in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women. None of the four has yet been formally indicted. To read the original story by AP, click here.
World Bank President Calls Russia's Detention Of WSJ Reporter A 'Brazen Act'
Russia's detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is a "brazen act" and violates the vital freedom of the press, including the safety of journalists, World Bank President David Malpass said on April 10. "It violates press freedom, freedom of the press, which the World Bank Group has long recognized as vital. That includes the safety of journalists," Malpass said. Russian Federal Security Service investigators last week charged Gershkovich with espionage, but The Wall Street Journal reporter denied the accusation and said he was working as a journalist, domestic news agencies said last week.
Four Killed In Blast Targeting Police Vehicle In Pakistan's Quetta
Four people were killed and eight injured in a bombing targeting a police vehicle in a marketplace in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on April 10, a hospital official said. "We have received four bodies and eight injured so far in Civil Hospital,” Wasim Baig, a spokesman for the Quetta hospital, told Reuters. Senior police official Shafqat Cheema told Reuters that the target was the vehicle of the acting superintendent of police investigations, which was parked in Kandahari Bazar. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Taliban Bans Restaurant Gardens For Families, Women In Herat
The Taliban has banned families and women from restaurants with gardens or green spaces in Afghanistan's northwestern Herat Province, an official said on April 10. The moves followed complaints from religious scholars and members of the public about the mixing of genders in such places, he said. It was the latest in a slew of restrictions imposed by the Taliban since the militia took power in August 2021. They have shut girls out of classrooms beyond sixth grade and women from universities and most types of employment, including jobs at the United Nations. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Lukashenka Tells Shoigu That Belarus Needs Security Guarantees From Russia
The authoritarian ruler of Belarus, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, held talks on April 10 with visiting Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, Belarusian state-owned news agency BelTA reported. Lukashenka was quoted as saying that Belarus needs guarantees that Russia will defend the country "like its own territory" in the event of an attack. Lukashenka said he had discussed the security guarantees with Russian President Vladimir Putin. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Two Men Flogged In Public In Iran For Drinking Alcohol
Two men were flogged in public in a recreation complex in the southern Iranian city of Sirjan for drinking alcohol, Sirjan’s prosecutor Mojtaba Ghadimi announced on April 9. Ghadimi said the two men have been also sentenced to two months in prison and 280 hours of public service. The official government news agency IRNA said a video of the two men drinking alcohol near a lake had been posted online. Drinking alcohol is forbidden in Iran and punishable by flogging and fines. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
German Minister Threatens Entry Ban For Russian Athletes
Athletes from Russia face being denied entry into Germany if they are allowed to participate in international sporting events again, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has said. Faeser told newspapers of the Funke publishing house that according visa regulations would be enforced. "Countries where major sporting events take place are not powerless. They can control via the issuing of visas whether Russians can actually participate," Faeser said. Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been banned from most international sports events since the beginning of last year's Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has now recommended readmitting them, under strict conditions and as neutral athletes.
Iranian Pensioners Stage Protests Over Poor Living Conditions
Iranian pensioners staged protests in more than a dozen cities across Iran, demanding higher pensions amid soaring prices. Protests were reported on April 9 in Tehran, Ahvaz, Mashhad, Isfahan, Arak, Qom, Shush, Tabriz, and several other cities where pensioners complained about their poor living conditions and chanted anti-government slogans. Labor protests in Iran have been on the rise in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of insurance support. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Zelenskiy Blasts Russia As 'Terrorist State' For Strikes On Orthodox Palm Sunday
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has blasted Russia for conducting air strikes coinciding with the observance of Orthodox Palm Sunday as Russian forces continued their attacks in the east.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"This is how the terrorist state marks Palm Sunday," Zelenskiy said in a video address late on April 9 referring to Russian military strikes in the city of Zaporizhzhya in southeastern Ukraine that killed a father and his 11-year-old daughter.
"This is how Russia places itself in even greater isolation from the world, from humanity,” Zelenskiy added, while expressing hope that Palm Sunday next year "will take place with peace and freedom for all our people.”
The Ukrainian State Emergency Service said a 50-year-old man and his daughter were killed after Russian forces struck a residential building in Zaporizhzhya.
The Ukrainian State Emergency Service also reported that a 46-year-old woman, who it described as the wife and mother of the victims, was pulled from the wreckage.
Ukraine’s army reported Russian attacks throughout the front. In a statement issued early on April 10, the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces said 58 enemy attacks were repelled over the past 24 hours, adding that Russia is still focused on the cities and towns of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka in the Donetsk region.
"The fiercest battles on the indicated part of the front continue for Avdiyivka and Maryinka, where more than 20 enemy attacks were repelled," the statement added.
WATCH: Rescuers pulled a 46-year-old woman from the rubble early on April 9 after Russian missiles struck the city of Zaporizhzhya. The woman's 11-year-old daughter and 50-year-old husband were killed in the attack.
The statement said 30 Russian attacks had been repelled in areas around Bakhmut, which has been besieged by Russian forces for months.
The commander of the Ukrainian armed forces in the east, General Oleksandr Syrskiy, accused Russia of using "scorched earth tactics" in the area.
"Buildings and positions are being destroyed with air strikes and artillery fire," he said.
"The situation is difficult but controllable," he was quoted as saying by Ukraine's Media Military Center.
He said Ukrainian troops were "heroically" withstanding the Russian offensive in Bakhmut, adding that they had managed to wear down the units of the Russian private Wagner militia.
The British Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence update on April 10 that Russia continues to prioritize and expand its resources in the Donestk region, including the Maryinka and Adviyivka areas, for "minimal gains.”
Serhiy Cherevatiy, a spokesman for the eastern military command, said on national television: "The enemy is trying to take our city-fortress at any cost.”
"Although it is extremely difficult, we are still in control of the situation. Our units are holding back the enemy and inflicting a maximum of damage, “ he added.
Thousands Take Part In 'Together In Europe' Rally In Georgian Capital
TBILISI -- Thousands of supporters of the opposition in Georgia rallied on April 9 in Tbilisi in a show of support for Ukraine and Georgia’s bid to join the European Union.
Demonstrators gathered outside the Georgian parliament for the event, organized under the slogan "Together in Europe" by the United National Movement (UNM) founded by jailed former President Mikheil Saakashvili.
The rally started with the speeches by the youth wing of the party and continued with the addresses of politicians.
Protesters waved Georgian, Ukrainian, and European Union flags and held a huge banner that read "For European future."
The crowd chanted "Long live Misha," a reference to Saakashvili, who is serving a six-year jail term for abuse of power while president of the country from 2004-13. Saakashvili and international rights groups have condemned the sentence as politically motivated.
Saakashvili’s health has deteriorated in prison, where he has staged repeated hunger strikes and alleges he was poisoned. He has been treated in a clinic in Tbilisi.
Addressing the rally, UNM Chairman Levan Khabeishvili said the protesters' demands include the "liberation of political prisoners and implementing reforms." The EU has made these a condition for granting Tbilisi a formal candidate status.
Georgia applied for EU membership together with Ukraine and Moldova within days of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. EU leaders in June granted formal candidate status to Kyiv and Chisinau but said Tbilisi must implement reforms first.
The government of the ruling Georgian Dream party faces numerous accusations of backsliding on democracy, including jailing opponents, silencing independent media, covertly collaborating with the Kremlin, and leading the country astray from its EU membership path.
The Georgian government “is being controlled from Moscow and our obligation is to save our homeland from Russian stooges," former Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili told the rally.
"We are freedom-loving people, part of the European family. We reject Russian slavery," Margvelashvili said, according to AFP.
Tens of thousands last month took to the streets in Tbilisi after parliament gave initial backing to a draft law on “foreign agents,” a measure similar to a law used by Russia to disrupt the work of media organizations, including RFE/RL, and suppress dissent.
Georgian lawmakers dropped the bill, which had sparked strong criticism from the European Union and the United States, under pressure from last month’s street protests.
Georgian Dream has insisted it remains committed to Georgia's EU and NATO membership bids, but party leaders stepped up anti-Western rhetoric after Washington last week slapped a visa ban on four powerful judges in Georgia over alleged corruption.
Two Islamic State Militants Killed By Forces Of Taliban-Led Afghan Government
An operation on April 9 carried out by forces of the Taliban-led Afghan government killed two Islamic State (IS) fighters and took a third militant into custody during an operation in the country's southwest, a regional official said.
The raid on a hideout in Zaranj, capital of Nimroz Province, sparked a clash lasting 30 minutes between Taliban and IS militants, Habibullah Ilham, the province’s information and culture director, told RFE/RL.
Two insurgents were killed in the operation and one was captured, Ilham said, adding that there were no casualties among the security forces and no civilians were harmed.
A video sent to Radio Azadi shows that Taliban forces first targeted a house and the clash then begins. A resident of the area, who did not want his name and voice used due to security problems, told Radio Azadi that the clash lasted for almost an hour and that heavy weapons were used.
The regional affiliate of the IS group -- known as the Islamic State-Khorasan -- has been the key rival of the Taliban-led government since the group seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021. The group recently increased its attacks, targeting both Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shi’ite minority.
Taliban forces have responded by carrying out military operations this month against the IS group in several provinces of Afghanistan. The Intelligence Department of the Taliban-led government previously claimed to have carried out operations similar to the one on April 9 in Mazar-e Sharif, Baghlan, and Nimroz.
The department announced on April 2 that in one of the operations it arrested an important member of the IS group in northern Afghanistan who was involved in the planning of several attacks.
Afghan security forces last week killed six members of the extremist group in Afghanistan’s northern Balkh Province, a Taliban spokesman said on April 4.
But Atta Mohammad Noor, a member of the leadership of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, said that Taliban forces are hitting others in their efforts against IS.
One family, for example, claimed that eight civilians killed by the Taliban in the 7th district of Mazar-e Sharif on charges of rebellion and kidnapping were innocent.
Authorities are serious about ridding Afghanistan of Islamic State militants, deputy Afghan government spokesman Bilal Karimi told the AP.
“The Islamic State has no place in the country or among the people, nor does the Islamic emirate allow it,” he said. “The number of [IS] fighters killed or arrested so far is in the hundreds, but there is no exact number.”
The Taliban announces military operations against IS almost every day, although many officials, including Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahidand and the country's acting minister of foreign affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi, say they do not consider IS to be a threat to Afghanistan.
The UN Security Council warned in March about the increase in the number of militants and the threat of IS in Afghanistan.
The U.S. Central Command has estimated that 2,250 IS militants are in Afghanistan and also has said that it is possible they would target American assets and those of their allies.
Zelenskiy Says Poland To Provide Ukraine With 200 Infantry Vehicles
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said Poland will deliver 200 Rosomak infantry fighting vehicles, with half of them to arrive shortly. In his daily address on April 8, Zelenskiy said that Ukraine also expects Poland to soon deliver MiG-29 fighter jets, self-propelled mortars, and additional missiles. Speaking during a visit to Warsaw on April 5, Zelenskiy noted Poland's role in convincing Western countries to provide battle tanks to Ukraine and suggested that a similar "planes coalition" could be formed. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Pope Asks God To Help 'Beloved Ukrainian People' In Easter Sunday Mass
Pope Francis called for prayers for both the Ukrainian and Russian people as he presided over Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican and delivered his semiannual message to the world.
Francis, 86, spoke on April 9 before tens of thousands of faithful gathered on the square after unseasonable cold forced him to skip the Way of the Cross outdoor procession on Good Friday -- a precaution following his hospitalization for bronchitis at the end of March.
Speaking from a balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, Francis asked God to “help the beloved Ukrainian people on their journey toward peace, and shed the light of Easter upon the people of Russia.″
The pope prayed for "comfort for the wounded and those who have lost loved ones to war" and for the safe return of prisoners of war.
The head of the Roman Catholic Church also urged the international community to work to end the war and all conflicts that "stain the world with blood" in his Urbi et Orbi -- Latin for "to the city and the world" -- message.
Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the pontiff has mentioned Ukraine in almost all of his public speeches and has increasingly criticized Moscow.
Francis, who also called on Israelis and Palestinian to work toward "a climate of trust," spoke as Orthodox Christians observed Palm Sunday and the start of Holy Week. In the Eastern Orthodox Church -- followed by many Christians in Russia and Ukraine -- Easter is on April 16 this year.
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby also used his traditional Easter message to highlight the war in Ukraine. Welby, head of the worldwide Anglican Communion, said Easter Sunday provided hope that “true peace is no aimless daydream, but a reality offered because Christ was raised from the dead.”
Delivering a sermon in Canterbury, England, Welby said injustice and brutality "may seem to triumph in our short lives on Earth, cruel and oppressive rulers might look as though they only get stronger. Yet they will vanish. The power of the resurrection is infinitely greater than they are."
Iran To Send Delegation To Saudi Arabia For Embassy Reopening
An Iranian technical delegation will visit Saudi Arabia this week to prepare for the reopening of Iran's embassy in Riyadh, the semiofficial ISNA news agency reported on April 9. After years of hostility that fueled conflicts across the Middle East, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed in March to end their diplomatic rift and reopen their diplomatic missions. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Father And Daughter Among Ukrainian Civilians Killed In Weekend Russian Strikes
A 50-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter were among at least five killed in weekend shelling by Russian forces in northeastern and southern regions of Ukraine, according to Ukrainian officials.
The father and daughter were killed in a Russian military strike overnight in the city of Zaporizhzhya in southeastern Ukraine as Russia’s military offensive in the east showed no signs of a letup.
The Ukrainian State Emergency Service also reported that a 46-year-old woman, who it described as the wife and mother of the victims, was pulled from the wreckage.
Anatoliy Kurtev, the city council secretary, said one home was destroyed and several nearby buildings were damaged when two Russian missiles struck in the attack.
"The cursed Russian terrorists attacked Zaporizhzhya again and lost human lives," he wrote on Telegram.
In the northeastern region of Kharkiv, Governor Oleh Synyehubov said two men died on April 9 in shelling in Kupyansk, which remained under attack as Russian forces targeted residential areas with multiple-rocket launchers, Synyehubov said.
The regional governor of Zaporizhzhya said 18 communities were shelled on April 8, killing three people and wounding five. It was unclear whether the governor's assessment included the father and daughter killed in the city of Zaporizhzhya.
Late on April 9, Russian troops attacked the Kherson region with guided air bombs, said regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.
The Ukrainian military said the scale of the destruction is being assessed.
"Preliminarily, there are no victims among the civilians of the region," Prokudin said.
The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on April 9 that it had destroyed a depot containing 70,000 tons of fuel near Zaporizhzhya, as well as Ukrainian military warehouses in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhya regions.
The Ukrainian military's operational command in the north said its forces had destroyed a modern Russian radar station used to detect drones. There was no confirmation of the attack from the Russian side, and RFE/RL could not independently verify the claims.
The attacks came as Russian invading forces continued their offensive in eastern Ukraine, with Kyiv’s military reporting its forces had repelled more than 50 attacks over the past day.
WATCH: Rescuers pulled a 46-year-old woman from the rubble early on April 9 after Russian missiles struck the city of Zaporizhzhya. The woman's 11-year-old daughter and 50-year-old husband were killed in the attack.
In a statement issued early on April 9, the Ukrainian General Staff said Russia’s military continued to target the country’s industrial east, focusing on the cities and towns of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka in the Donetsk region.
According to the General Staff, Russian forces launched 40 air strikes, four missile strikes, and 58 attacks from multiple-rocket launchers on various parts of Ukraine on April 8 and into the first part of April 9.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, facing an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court, has ordered his military to gain complete control of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kherson, areas he claims Russia has illegally annexed. Ukraine has indicated it will soon launch a counteroffensive to take back more territory.
In his daily address late on April 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy noted positive “movement towards NATO,” pointing to new military aid for Ukraine as well as other signs of international support.
WATCH: A charity has brought back 31 Ukrainian children who had been forcibly taken to Russia. The natives of Ukraine's Kherson and Kharkiv regions got off a bus on April 8 in Kyiv and were reunited with their families. The repatriation was arranged by Save Ukraine, an organization helping internally displaced people in Ukraine.
Zelenskiy referred to Lithuania proposing to invite Ukraine to become a member of NATO at the military alliance's summit in the capital, Vilnius, in July.
The Baltic country's parliament decided this week to seek an invitation for Ukraine to join the alliance at the summit scheduled for July 11-12.
Zelenskiy spoke hours after the head of a Ukrainian rescue organization said it had brought back 31 children from Russia, where they had been taken during the war.
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants on March 17 for Putin and Russian children's rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, accusing them of abducting children from Ukraine.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said this week it had been in contact with Lvova-Belova.
Quoted by the AP news agency, ICRC spokesman Jason Straziuso said the organization was in contact with Lvova-Belova “in line with its mandate to restore contact between separated families and facilitate reunification where feasible.”
Iranian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers In Talks Amid Tensions
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ceyhun Bayramov, discussed "problems and misunderstandings" between the two countries in two phone calls, Iranian state media reported on April 8, days after Baku expelled four Iranian diplomats over "provocative actions." The expulsions came amid a deterioration of ties, partly due to Baku's improving relations with Tehran's archenemy Israel. Baku last week opened an embassy in Israel. During the row, Azerbaijan suggested that Iran may have been connected to an assassination attempt on an anti-Tehran Azerbaijani lawmaker. Tehran has denied the accusation. Iran has a large population of ethnic Azeris in the northwest of the country. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Bulgaria Election Commission Releases List Of Parliamentary Seat Winners
The Bulgarian Central Election Commission on April 8 published a list of the names of the 240 deputies to be included in the 49th National Assembly. Coming off a narrow victory in the parliamentary elections, former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, the leader of Bulgaria's center-right GERB party, has invited all other parties to have gained seats in parliament to join talks on forming a government. The distribution of seats in parliament will be: GERB-UDF, 69 deputies; We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria, 64; Revival (Vazrazhdane), 37; Movement For Rights And Freedoms, 36; Bulgarian Socialist Party, 23; There Is Such A People, 11. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Bulgarian Service, click here.
Saudi Officials Arrive In Iran To Discuss Reopening Diplomatic Missions
Saudi officials have arrived in Iran to discuss procedures for reopening Riyadh's embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad after China brokered a deal to restore relations between the two regional powers, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on April 8. After years of hostility that fueled conflicts across the Middle East, Iran and Saudi Arabia in March agreed to end their diplomatic rift and reopen their diplomatic missions. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Charity Says 31 Ukrainian Children Return Home After Being Illegally Taken To Russia
The Save Ukraine charity said that 31 children illegally taken to Russia following the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine have been returned to their homeland.
“Children kidnapped by the Russians from the Kherson and Kharkiv regions have finally crossed the border with their relatives and now are safe. After a long separation of several months, they will meet their families,” the organization said.
The group, which according to its website provides “evacuation, humanitarian aid, and housing to families and children in war zones,” posted a video of what it said showed the children returning to Ukraine.
“Ahead, the children and parents will face psychological and physical recovery. And we will continue to care for them until the families are home,” it said.
Mykola Kuleba, the head of the Save Ukraine charity, wrote on Twitter that “the path of Ukrainian children from the territory of the Russian Federation is always difficult. Unforeseen circumstances can arise at any moment on the way, which complicate the rescue. But we don't give up halfway, because we do it for the sake of our children.”
The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague last month issued arrest warrants against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Moscow’s commissioner for children's rights, on war crimes charges related to the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children, along with the unlawful transfer of people to Russia from Ukraine since it invaded in February last year.
The Kremlin's alleged deportation of thousands of children from Ukraine to Russia or areas occupied by Russian forces was a major topic at the recent UN Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva.
Moscow has said the transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia was a humanitarian campaign to protect orphans and children abandoned in the war zone.
But the Council was skeptical on April 4 when it demanded that Russia provide access to and information about Ukrainian children and other civilians forcibly transferred to territory under its control.
U.S. Deploys Guided-Missile Submarine Amid Tensions With Iran
The U.S. Navy has deployed a guided-missile submarine capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk missiles to the Middle East, a spokesman said on April 8, in what appeared to be a show of force toward Iran following recent tensions. The navy rarely acknowledges the location or deployment of submarines. Commander Timothy Hawkins, a spokesman for the 5th Fleet based in the Gulf nation of Bahrain, declined to comment on the submarine's mission or what had prompted the deployment. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Afghan Religious Scholars Criticize Ban On Girls' Education
Afghan religious scholars on April 8 criticized a ban on female education, as a key Taliban minister warned clerics not to rebel against the government on the controversial issue. Girls cannot go to school beyond sixth grade in Afghanistan, with the education ban extending to universities. Two well-known religious scholars said authorities should reconsider their decision. Public opposition to Taliban policies is rare, although some leaders of the hard-line group have voiced their disagreement with the decision-making process. One scholar, Abdul Rahman Abid, said institutions should be permitted to readmit girls and women through separate classes, hiring female teachers, staggering timetables, and even building new facilities. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Kramatorsk Marks Anniversary Of Deadly Russian Missile Attack On Train Station
Residents and officials gathered in the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on April 8 to commemorate the dozens of lives lost one year ago when a Russian missile hit the central rail station where thousands of people had gathered to board trains to evacuate the area.
"The horror that swept over the Kramatorsk railway station that day claimed the lives of 61 people, and more than a hundred were injured," the city council said in a statement.
“They fled the war, sought salvation in lands far from home, but a Russian missile cut short their lives, crippled the fate of entire families.”
“Last year's events are indisputable evidence of Russia's criminal acts on the territory of Ukraine. The missile strike on the Kramatorsk railway station is one of the bloodiest pages of the criminal case, which, we are sure, will be considered in the court of The Hague. The perpetrators must be punished,” it added.
Russia denies that it targets civilian sites despite widespread evidence of such acts since the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
In February 2023, Human Rights Watch, in a joint investigation with the SITU research group, said strong evidence suggested that the missile strike on the Kramatorsk train station in eastern Ukraine was a "clear war crime" by Russia.
The report said the ballistic missile that targeted the train station was loaded with banned cluster munitions that dispersed dozens of small bombs.
"The evidence strongly indicates that the missile that killed and wounded civilians at the Kramatorsk train station was launched from Russian-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine. The attack was a violation of the laws of war and a clear war crime," the report said.
On the first anniversary, a moment of silence was declared at the rail station as residents placed flowers at a small memorial at the site.
Kramatorsk, which had a prewar population of about 157,000, is the administrative center of the Kramatorsk region in the Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine.
On March 31, Ukraine also marked one year since Russian forces withdrew from Bucha, leaving behind hundreds of bodies of murdered civilians on the streets of the commuter town near the capital in what Kyiv said was a massacre and a Russian war crime.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy presided over an official outdoor ceremony in Bucha that was also attended by Moldovan President Maia Sandu and the prime ministers of EU and NATO members Croatia, Slovakia, and Slovenia.
Pakistani Finance Minister Cancels U.S. Trip Due To Political Crisis
Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on April 8 that he had canceled his trip to Washington for the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank on the orders of the prime minister due to the political situation in the country. However, Dar said he would attend important meetings virtually and a Pakistani delegation would be present in Washington. Pakistan is in danger of defaulting on its debt, with an IMF bailout program stalled since November, while a bruising political battle is raging between the government and former Prime Minister Imran Khan. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ukraine Minister To Visit India For Talks
A Ukrainian minister will visit India from April 9 in the first face-to-face talks between the two countries since Russia's invasion of its European neighbor last year. India imports much of its military hardware from Russia, and is walking a delicate balancing act between its increased security cooperation with Western countries and its reliance on Russia for defense and oil imports.
U.S. Sanctions Officials Plan Missions To Clamp Down On Russia
Top sanctions officials from the U.S. Treasury Department are planning international trips this month to pressure firms and countries still doing business with Russia to cut off financial ties because of the war on Ukraine. Treasury officials said on April 7 that two specialists in sanctions and terrorist financing -- Liz Rosenberg and Brian Nelson -- will travel to Europe to share intelligence on potential sanctions evaders and to warn of the potential penalties for failing to comply with international sanctions. To read the original story by AP, click here.
