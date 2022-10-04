Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Iran

Angry Female Students Drive Iranian Government Official From Their School

Angry Female Students Drive Iranian Government Official From Their School
Embed
Angry Female Students Drive Iranian Government Official From Their School

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:17 0:00

Video has emerged of angry female students, some of them with their hair uncovered, allegedly confronting an Iranian Education Ministry official and forcing him out of their school in the city of Karaj, west of Tehran. Dozens have been killed since nationwide demonstrations began following the death of a 22-year-old woman in custody on September 16. Mahsa Amini was detained by the country's morality police, who said she was not wearing her head scarf, or hijab, properly.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG