Angry Kazakh Mothers Rally Again In Nur-Sultan Demanding Housing

NUR-SULTAN -- Dozens of women have again rallied in Kazakhstan's capital demanding housing from the government.

Some 30 mothers who have more than one child or children with medical conditions tried to reach the building of the presidential office in Nur-Sultan on July 12, but police blocked their way.

Deputy Labor and Social Protection Minister Svetlana Zhaqypova and Nur-Sultan Deputy Mayor Bakhtiyar Maken came to talk to the women and invited them either into the ministry or into the mayor's office to discuss their problems.

The women rejected the proposals, saying that previous such discussions did not produce any results.

Maken then started speaking to each protester individually, writing down their names and the housing problems they had.

Also on July 12, a similar rally was held by dozens of mothers in the southern city of Shymkent. They demanded the city administration provide them with housing and better social allowances.

Protests across the country over living conditions have been held for months after five children from one family died when their home in the capital burned down in early February.

The tragedy occurred while both parents were working overnight shifts to make ends meet.

Protesters have demanded that former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, current President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, and Prime Minister Asqar Mamin meet with them and get involved in solving their hosing problems.

But none of the three top officials has ever responded to the protesters' appeals.