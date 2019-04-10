Accessibility links

Russia

Another Mock Putin Gravestone Reported In St. Petersburg

On April 3, two activists were detained in St. Petersburg over a similar mock Putin gravestone placed near the iconic St. Isaac's Cathedral. 

Another mock gravestone with the name Vladimir Putin on it has reportedly appeared in Russia's second-biggest city, St. Petersburg, which is the hometown of the Russian president.

A group called Pyatnitsa (Friday) posted on the Telegram social network on April 9 a picture of the mock gravestone with Putin's picture on it and an inscription reading "A political corpse of the Russian Federation."

It is not clear where exactly in St. Petersburg the mock gravestone was placed. In the picture, the mock gravestone has "1952-2019" written on it -- the former year a reference to Putin's birthdate.

"It seems to become a tradition in Russia to express disappointment with the president this way. Limitless protest. St. Petersburg 2019," the group wrote on its Telegram post.

On April 3, two activists of the Agit Russia group were detained in St. Petersburg over a similar mock Putin gravestone placed near the iconic St. Isaac's Cathedral.

The cathedral is one of the most recognizable buildings in St. Petersburg.

Similar political pranks were carried out in Moscow and the city of Naberezhnye Chelny, in Russia's Tatarstan region, over the past month.

Two activists in Naberezhnye Chelny were sentenced to jail terms of 28 days and six days in March after they put up a mock Putin gravestone there.

