Anti-Government Protesters March Through Belgrade For 24th Time
Thousands of people joined the 24th-straight march against the Serbian government in Belgrade on May 18. The march led participants to a satirical outdoor exhibition highlighting controversial cases in which the ruling Serbian Progressive Party was implicated. The Belgrade marches started in December 2018 in condemnation of an assault on an opposition politician. The protesters' main demand is the resignation of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.