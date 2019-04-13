Serbia Girds For Major Protests In Belgrade, Targeting Vucic

Thousands of Serbian protesters are expected to rally in Belgrade today in what organizers hope will be the biggest outpouring of opposition to President Aleksandar Vucic in months.

The April 13 demonstration is being organized by a loose coalition of 30 opposition groups, political parties, and activists, with similar protests scheduled for other Serbian cities.

Since December, Serbs have been taking to the streets of Belgrade and elsewhere weekly to protest what they say is Vucic's autocratic rule and growing press restrictions in the country.

The demonstrations began in December after leftist opposition leader Borko Stefanovic was brutally beaten up by masked attackers.

Vucic later mocked the demonstrations, saying he wouldn’t fulfil the demands “even if five million of you come out.”

Since then, government opponents have rallied every weekend under the slogan “1 Out Of 5 Million.”

Protesters have also vented anger at state broadcasters RTS and RTV.

Last month, a group of demonstrators broke into the RTS headquarters, trying to get their demands read out on air. But police eventually cleared the building after scuffles.

Long a nationalist, Vucic has attempted to remake himself as a pro-European Union reformer while seeking to maintain good relations with traditional ally Russia.

With reporting by dpa, and Balkan Insight