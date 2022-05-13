Anti-War Art: Graffiti Artists Around The Globe Show Support For Ukraine

3 Artists Juliano Trindade and Corie Mattie of the Valence Projects stand in front of their collaborative mural To Ukraine With Love in Los Angeles on May 8. Mattie told RFE/RL that it was important to show a sign of hope with doves taking away Putin's power. "I think all art can make a difference," she said. "It gets onlookers to think about current situations, shift perspectives, and even get people to act." This particular mural has a QR code that goes to the national bank of Ukraine, which has set up a fund to raise money for Ukrainian troops. "It’s important to provide people access to activism," Mattie said. "Good art makes you think, but great art makes you do."