Anti-War Art: Graffiti Artists Around The Globe Show Support For Ukraine

Armed with an arsenal of colors, graffiti artists around the world are protesting Russia's invasion of Ukraine by painting provocative street art and murals against the war. Some artists are using innovative ways to help Ukrainians affected by the conflict through QR codes that allow the public to scan graffiti to make donations. While some people view graffiti as a visual blight, many of its creators view it is a democratic art form that provides a voice for the voiceless. When done well, it can raise awareness of social, political, and environmental issues.